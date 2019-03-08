Partly Cloudy

Suffolk holiday parks look set for record year following £4m upgrade

PUBLISHED: 10:41 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 22 May 2019

Holidaymakers at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: MARK CHIVERS

Holidaymakers at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: MARK CHIVERS

Mark Chivers photography

A parks holidays firm says it has spent more than £4m on new facilities for two of its east coast sites in the run-up to this year's holiday season in response to a boom in 'staycation' breaks.

Luxury glamping pods at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: MARK CHIVERSLuxury glamping pods at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: MARK CHIVERS

Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham, and Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft, which are owned by Hastings-based Park Holidays UK, both look set for a record year following the major investments.

Carlton Meres' £2.5m upgrade includes a new architect-designed indoor swimming pool, a hi-tech entertainment centre where top-class acts will appear, and a new bar-restaurant.

Broadland Sands at Corton has a new £1.6m swimming pool with a 45-metre flume and an adjacent paddling pool, a new dinosaur-themed adventure golf course, and a new climbing wall providing a range of challenges for all abilities.

The firm's director Tony Clish says the two Suffolk parks are among the most popular of the 30 holiday centres in the group, which stretch from Devon, through to the East Anglian coast.

Tony Clish, director of Park Holidays UK Picture: PARK HOLIDAYS UKTony Clish, director of Park Holidays UK Picture: PARK HOLIDAYS UK

"There is no doubt that we have benefited from the staycation boom of recent years, and we are responding by providing the type of high quality experiences which families are seeking out," he said.

The vast majority of the firm's Suffolk bookings this year were from repeat visitors or as a result of a personal recommendation, with both parks receiving 'great' reviews from guests, he added. A growing number of families are also looking to buy a holiday home at their parks, suggesting the trend is likely to continue.

"Our guests spend literally millions of pounds in the region each year, and this benefits other Suffolk businesses, including many smaller family-owned enterprises, and the people they employ.

"And because these two parks are open virtually all year round, visitor income is more evenly spread over 12 months instead of being focused almost entirely on summer.

"Facilities such as the new swimming pools and other indoor attractions at our Suffolk parks mean that holidays can be taken throughout the four seasons.

"Suffolk's coast and countryside has always been regarded as a quality destination for families, and this recent investment will help reinforce that reputation.

"We're delighted that advance booking figures point strongly to this being a record year for the number of guests welcomed at both Carlton Meres and Broadland Sands."

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

