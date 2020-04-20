E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cardboard box maker supplying NHS upgrades forklift fleet as orders soar

PUBLISHED: 09:55 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 20 April 2020

A family-run cardboard box maker has taken on delivery of a new forklift truck during the coronavirus lockdown to help it keep up with “remarkably solid” demand.

Saxmundham-based Teakcroft Ltd – whose customers include the NHS and healthcare providers as well as existing traders switching to internet supply – says it is continuing to invest in new equipment despite the tough times.

The forklift will help it move board and boxes around its dedicated manufacturing base as it strives to meet demand for corrugated cardboard boxes during the lockdown.

Managing director Paul Oldman said while certain trading conditions had been tough recently, it was the right time for the company to invest. The company is owned by Paul and Stephanie Oldman, who took over from Stephanie’s father, Keith Morley, who is now retired. It employs 12 staff and has a tunover of £1.85m, with 150 customers.

“The only way we see progression of our company is through investment. Having spent a considerable amount of money during 2019 on new production equipment we needed to upgrade our shunting fleet so this was the perfect time to invest in a new forklift for our operators,” he said.

“This will assist in both the unloading of sheetboard from our suppliers and loading our own liveried transport for direct delivery to our valued clients, while easily moving product to our various production machines in the factory.”

Teakcroft, which has been going for more than 30 years, designs and delivers bespoke packaging for all markets.

Business development manager James Cushing said: “Our customer base is made up of both merchants and wholesalers and end users across a variety of different customers across a range of manufacturing and supply routes.

“Demand during the current crisis is remarkably solid. Internet shopping is booming, leading to an upsurge in orders from breweries and horticultural businesses among others.

“In the past two to three years there has been several raw material price increases leading to a loss of custom and box users switching supplier.

“However, the past six months has seen a softening of board prices so being a small bespoke manufacturer we have been in a position to move our prices better than a larger less flexible producer.”

