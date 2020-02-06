Coffee shop franchise boss's delight at reaction to shop's £60k facelift

The official opening of the newly-refurbished Costa Coffee shop in Saxmundham Picture: REBECCA ELLIOT Rebecca Elliot/Scoffs Group Ltd

A popular market town café has re-opened following a major makeover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Antony Tagliamonti, chief executive of Scoffs Group Ltd - the largest franchise of Costa Coffee in the UK - said he was delighted at the reaction to the £60k refurbishment at the re-opening of its Saxmundham coffee shop.

"We're really privileged to be such a hub of the community here in Saxmundham. I'm delighted to see the positive response to the refurbishment today - making sure our customers are happy is what it's all about," he said.

MORE - Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Store manager Laura Winyard said: "Lots of customers have told us they really like the warm and welcoming feel of the new store, which is exactly the atmosphere we want to create. It's great to have so many of our regular customers in today and enjoying the store - and brilliant to see some new faces in too."

Town council chairman Jeremy Smith unveiled the newly refurbished store at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

You may also want to watch:

"We are delighted that Scoffs Group have brought a bright renewed Costa Coffee to our town today," he said.

"Places like Saxmundham work best when they achieve a fine blend of local independent businesses - which we certainly have - with stores from popular national brands like Costa."

The Costa Coffee shop in Church Place re-opened on Wednesday, February 5, following a nine day closure to carry out the works.

The store, which has a team of seven staff under manager Laura Jane Winyard, has been open for six years.