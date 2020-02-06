E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coffee shop franchise boss's delight at reaction to shop's £60k facelift

PUBLISHED: 08:34 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 06 February 2020

The official opening of the newly-refurbished Costa Coffee shop in Saxmundham Picture: REBECCA ELLIOT

The official opening of the newly-refurbished Costa Coffee shop in Saxmundham Picture: REBECCA ELLIOT

Rebecca Elliot/Scoffs Group Ltd

A popular market town café has re-opened following a major makeover.

Antony Tagliamonti, chief executive of Scoffs Group Ltd - the largest franchise of Costa Coffee in the UK - said he was delighted at the reaction to the £60k refurbishment at the re-opening of its Saxmundham coffee shop.

"We're really privileged to be such a hub of the community here in Saxmundham. I'm delighted to see the positive response to the refurbishment today - making sure our customers are happy is what it's all about," he said.

MORE - Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Store manager Laura Winyard said: "Lots of customers have told us they really like the warm and welcoming feel of the new store, which is exactly the atmosphere we want to create. It's great to have so many of our regular customers in today and enjoying the store - and brilliant to see some new faces in too."

Town council chairman Jeremy Smith unveiled the newly refurbished store at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

You may also want to watch:

"We are delighted that Scoffs Group have brought a bright renewed Costa Coffee to our town today," he said.

"Places like Saxmundham work best when they achieve a fine blend of local independent businesses - which we certainly have - with stores from popular national brands like Costa."

The Costa Coffee shop in Church Place re-opened on Wednesday, February 5, following a nine day closure to carry out the works.

The store, which has a team of seven staff under manager Laura Jane Winyard, has been open for six years.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car flips onto side in three-vehicle crash

A three vehicle collision is blocking a road in Tiptree. Picture: ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT

Huge queues on A12 after lorry breaks down at Copdock roundabout

A broken down lorry is causing delays at the Copdock Interchange roundabout, heading southbound. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

More victims come forward after body builder claims he was abused at boarding school

Body-bulder Aarron Lambo and solcitor Kathy Yates Picture: AARRON LAMBO/FACEBOOK

‘It’s come as a complete surprise’ – Wilkins on his departure from Needham Market

Richard Wilkins, who departed as Needham Market manager this week

Companies urged to take on ex-military personnel for their ‘outstanding’ skills and qualities

The Good Business and the Armed Forces event coordinated by Suffolk County Council and 6 Regiment Army Air Corps Picture: JIM BROWN
Drive 24