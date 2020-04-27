Suffolk mobility scooter company produces vital PPE for NHS Nightingale Hospitals
PUBLISHED: 12:17 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 27 April 2020
Scooterpac
Suffolk engineering company Scooterpac, known for its customised mobility scooters, has switched over production to make much-needed PPE for the NHS Nightingale Hospitals.
Staff at the company, based in Oulton Broad, have made thousands of face shields for the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Bristol.
Marketing manager Josh Coles said: “Given the current situation, the team have been working night and day to support frontline workers in the best way we can - manufacturing and sourcing vital PPE.”
Mr Coles said: “One of my colleagues designed the face shield by working overnight, and we are producing hundreds, even thousands, every day.”
Scooterpac is also supplying PPE to local care homes and regional NHS CCGs and trusts.
On its Facebook page, the company said: “A winning combination - staff innovating and manufacturing face shields to help protect those fighting for us all.✅ Drivers ready and willing to make deliveries hundred of miles away. Successfully deliver 3,000 face shields to be used at NHS Nightingale Hospitals. Together we will succeed!”
In addition to the face shields, Scooterpac has also produced other much-needed products to help frontline staff, including hand sanitiser gel.
