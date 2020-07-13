New database launched by Screen Suffolk for local crew to sign up for TV and film production work

Suffolk’s official film office has launched a new database of local TV and film professionals to help kickstart the industry following the coronavirus lockdown.

Danny Boyle during filming for Yesterday, which utilised local talent. Picture: SCREEN SUFFOLK Danny Boyle during filming for Yesterday, which utilised local talent. Picture: SCREEN SUFFOLK

Filming for TV and film productions was forced to halt in March when the government announced lockdown measures to combat Covid-19, leaving financial uncertainty for many industry professionals – many of whom work freelance.

Chiefs at Screen Suffolk, the one-stop shop which organises filming permits, location scouting and local talent as well as working to bring productions to the county, has said that the county is now very much open to business for filming.

As part of that, a new database has been launched which lists local professionals to help productions secure talent without needing to bring in lots of crews, and help those industry professionals who live in the county get back to work.

Rachel Aldridge, operations and business development manager at Screen Suffolk, said: “We are so excited to launch the new database.

Jim Horsfield and Rachel Aldridge from Screen Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN Jim Horsfield and Rachel Aldridge from Screen Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

“The best way to encourage productions here in this post Covid-19 era is by carrying on making Suffolk incredibly film friendly with easy access to crew, locations and facilities.”

The database means productions can secure industry professionals who won’t require overnight stays.

The database will feature people such as camera operators, drone operators, sound engineers, equipment rental firms, caterers and animal handlers among others.

Since Screen Suffolk launched at the end of 2016 with the backing of the county’s councils, it has worked to bring productions to Suffolk and has included helping local professionals secure work.

Among the productions to have featured local crew were Danny Boyle’s film Yesterday, The Personal History of David Copperfield which filmed in Bury St Edmunds and the new Sutton Hoo-inspired flick, The Dig.

Jim Horsfield, operations and business development manager, said: “We’ve managed to build on the number of films and high end dramas that have come to Suffolk since our launch in 2016. The best way to continue to get productions to Suffolk is by making our fabulous, locally based, crew as accessible as possible.”

Since the shutdown Screen Suffolk said it was now working on enquiries from productions seeking locations and crew members.

To find out more or register as crew visit the Screen Suffolk website here.