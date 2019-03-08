Call goes out for environmental champions as Suffolk’s Green Oscars return

The Suffolk Creating the Greenest County Awards 2016 - broadcaster Paul Heiney (centre) Nicola Corbett of EDF Energy (left) and members of Aponic Ltd. Archant

Suffolk’s Creating the Greenest County Awards will be held this summer for the first time in three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Creating the Greenest County Awards 2015 held at Snape Maltings Chris Packham with Greenest Micro Business winners Alder Tree Ltd Creating the Greenest County Awards 2015 held at Snape Maltings Chris Packham with Greenest Micro Business winners Alder Tree Ltd

Known affectionately as Suffolk’s Green Oscars, the awards seek to recognise individuals, businesses, communities, schools and voluntary organisations for the work they do to combat climate change, or simply for improving the area where they live.

There are 13 categories in all ranging from awards for Sustainable Building and Sustainable Transport to awards for Valuing Water and Waste Reduction and Recycling. Other categories include Local Energy, Enhancing Biodiversity and Landscape, Food and Drink and Local Hero, as well as awards for Business and Small Business.

Nomination for the awards, which are in partnership with BBC Radio Suffolk, Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Wildlife Trust, are now open and close on Thursday April 25. An awards ceremony is planned for Wednesday July 17.

WATCH: See how the East of England Co-Op is helping people recycle more

Councillor Richard Rout with children from Birchwood Primary School Councillor Richard Rout with children from Birchwood Primary School

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment and public protection, councillor Richard Rout, said: “Even in the last three years, since the awards were last held, it feels like there has been a huge public awakening about how we need to better look after our environment.

“Although campaigns to combat climate change or to reduce our use of single-use plastics have been running for years, many people and businesses are now really starting to change their behaviour and attitudes towards caring for the environment.”

To launch the awards Mr Rout visited Birchwood Primary School in Martlesham, who are previous award winners, where the pupils are involved in a range of green initiatives, such as holding school assemblies to share current environmental topics and leading various eco-related projects, such as involving the whole school in an art project to raise awareness of the effects of plastics in the oceans

“As I travel around the county, I’ve been fortunate to meet some amazing people and businesses who are doing things, great and small, to make a difference,” added Mr Rout.

Councillor Richard Rout with children from Birchwood Primary School Councillor Richard Rout with children from Birchwood Primary School

READ MORE: In the wake of countrywide youth protests, what do young people in Suffolk think about climate change?

The awards are sponsored by Adnams, BEE Anglia, Barnes Construction, New Anglia LEP, Suffolk Waste Partnership, University of Suffolk and Vertas and offer a chance to shine a light on anyone who inspires others to make Suffolk a better place for its residents and its wildlife.

This could be someone in your workplace who has persuaded you to ditch single-use coffee cups for a reusable mug, or a community group working to cut carbon emissions or create improved wildlife habitats for a particular species.

Creating the Greenest County Awards categories are:

• Local Energy Award

Nominations are now open for the Creating the Greenest County Awards 2019 Nominations are now open for the Creating the Greenest County Awards 2019

• Greenest School Award

• Waste Reduction and Recycling Award

• Sustainable Travel Award

• Enhancing Biodiversity and Landscape Award

• Greenest Business Award

• Greenest Small Business Award

• Sustainable Building Award

• Valuing Water Award

• Greenest Community Award

• Green Hero Award

• Local Food and Drink Award

• Greenest Product or Service

For more information and to submit a nomination online visit www.greensuffolk.org/awards