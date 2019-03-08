Sunny

New Aldeburgh shop reveals opening date

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 July 2019

Which store will be joining Aldeburgh's High Street? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which store will be joining Aldeburgh's High Street? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A well-known brand have announced an opening date for their new store in Aldeburgh.

Upmarket clothing shop Seasalt Cornwall is currently fitting out its new store in Aldeburgh's high street and has now revealed when it will be opening its doors for the first time.

Seasalt already has stores in neighbouring Southwold as well as in Woodbridge and Bury St Edmunds.

A special opening event for the new Aldeburgh branch will be held at the store on Saturday, August 10 from 9.30am until 5.30pm.

The company confirmed on Facebook that celebrations at the new shop would include sea shanty singing as well as live fashion illustration as well as offers.

Sally Ogden from Aldeburgh Business Association said: "The last thing we want is a boarded up building.

"It's such a prime spot, so it's very exciting.

"I hope they will integrate in the town and get involved in events.

There had been suspicions in the community for a while that the new clothing shop would be housed in the former bank but when asked a few months ago Seasalt were unable to confirm this.

Now, however, boards bearing the company's logo have been put in place around the building while the final work is carried out inside the former bank.

Ms Ogden said that people in the town had begun to adapt to not having a bank.

"The bank has made its decision," said Ms Ogden.

"The biggest problem now is the lack of a 24/7 cash point in the high street."

She said that while it was shame Aldeburgh no longer had a bank, the new store would provide different opportunities in terms of employment and attractions for the town.

"It creates a buzz," said Ms Ogden, "and another reason to visit.

"We are lucky in Aldeburgh we have so much diversity, so they are very welcome here."

