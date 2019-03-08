'We are an ambitious business' - Suffolk medical equipment manufacturer secures first Spanish deal

Seers Medical has secured its first Spanish distribution contract.

A Debenham medical furniture manufacturer has secured its first Spanish distribution contract with help from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

John Mason, Sales Director, and Tracey Harvey-Adams, Distribution Sales Manager at MEDICA 2018 in Dusseldorf.

Seers Medical will provide more than 120 examination couches, medical seating and patient transfer trolley to hospitals and care homes across Spain each year.

The five year deal was struck with Hidemar, a medical distributor based in Madrid, after a successful exhibition as MEDICA 2018 in Dusseldorf – the world’s largest medical trade show.

It was through the DIT’s Tradeshow Access Programme that the Suffolk firm were able to be part of the all important event.

“We are an ambitious business and know there’s demand for our products worldwide”, said marketing manager Matt Clarke.

Seers medical Nigel French Seers medical Nigel French

“The Spanish market was of the few countries in Europe we were yet to do business with.

“Exhibiting at MEDICA 2018 enabled us to meet representatives from Hidemar face to face and showcase our products, ultimately resulting in our first Spanish distribution contract.

“All of our products are designed and manufactured in Suffolk. This has helped us increase our exports as our customers trust that everything is high quality and durable.

“Exports make up more than half of our sales, and we expect this to increase following the contract with Hidemar.”

Seers medical Seers medical

He added: “I’d recommend that anyone interested in exporting makes the most of the support and resources available for companies of all sizes.

“There’s plenty of free exporting courses, opportunities to network with overseas buyers and market research available. If we can export our equipment worldwide, other British brands can too.”

DIT also supported Seer Medical in overcoming challenges around the strict regulations that govern medical equipment, which differ from country to country.

International trade advisers helped Seers Medical navigate these issues in Spain and across other markets, providing in-depth advice on how to register its products with the relevant bodies.

Seers medical Terry Deane Seers medical Terry Deane

DIT’s Thinley Topden added: “The Spanish distribution deal is a real win for the business and will help it to build its reputation further across Europe.

“I would encourage any business that would like to get advice on its export strategy or is interested in attending trade shows to get in touch by phone or email.”