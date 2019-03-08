E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk mum's clothing line launches new range of children's accessories

PUBLISHED: 07:30 05 September 2019

Casper Treby, Selfie Clothing founder Gemma Treby with sons, Casper, left, and Theo Picture: ADAM BLYTHE

A Suffolk mother-of-two has revealed a new range of children's accessories as her bespoke brand continues to boom.

Newmarket’s Selfie clothing is launching new embellishment kits to allow children to further customise their clothing. Photo: The Selfie Clothing CompanyNewmarket’s Selfie clothing is launching new embellishment kits to allow children to further customise their clothing. Photo: The Selfie Clothing Company

Gemma Treby, from Newmarket, launched Selfie Clothing three years ago in a bid to develop a company around busy family life.

The customised children's clothing brand has proved an instant success with year-on-year sales increasing by 51% and August sales up almost up 80% when compared with last year.

In recent years it has secured work with the National Gallery, Imperial War Museum, Highgrove Royal Gardens, Blenheim Palace, Gleneagles Hotel, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Center Parcs. It has also teamed up with notonthehighstreet.com.

Having made its name producing colour-in clothing craft kits for children, Selfie Clothing is now expanding its offering by launching innovative 'Embellishment Kits'.

Newmarket’s Selfie clothing is launching new embellishment kits to allow children to further customise their clothing. Photo: The Selfie Clothing CompanyNewmarket’s Selfie clothing is launching new embellishment kits to allow children to further customise their clothing. Photo: The Selfie Clothing Company

The kits allow children to enhance their wardrobes through iron on accessories, including embroidered and glow in the dark patches, as well as glitter, metallic vinyl, studs and gems.

Mrs Treby explained how the latest initiative was a natural progression for the Suffolk business.

"Our new Embellishment Kits are taking kids' customisation to the next level because the accessories can be pressed onto any fabric, as well as onto our super soft colour in tops," she said.

"They give children the chance to express their unique personalities through their clothing, and provide a lovely creative activity to tempt them away from their screens."

Each of the 'Looking Street' and 'Dare to Dream' Embellishment Kits include a long-sleeved top printed with a chosen illustration to be coloured-in with six water based fabric pens, as well as the 29 accessories to be ironed on by a parent or carer.

Along with husband, John, Mrs Treby is also a director of Cubiqdesign, a design, marketing and PR agency they launched 15 years ago.

And while Selfie Clothing was initially launched as Mrs Treby's 'side-hustle', the business now has two full-time staff and looks set to continue to grow.

The range, made in the UK, includes long and short sleeve t-shirts, capes and pyjamas, as well as seasonal products at Christmas. The unique designs are aimed at children aged between two and 10 and are hand printed at the Selfie studio in Newmarket.

