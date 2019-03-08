Partly Cloudy

See inside stunning Woodbridge town house up for sale for £1.75m

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 May 2019

Selwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVIS

Selwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVIS

NEIL DAVIS

A former architects’ office in Woodbridge has become the latest in a line of Suffolk businesses to be converted into living accommodation.

Selwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVISSelwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVIS

In years gone by, it was the reverse, with business owners often converting the ground floor of their homes into shops and offices, while living above.

Today, with changing needs and business practices, many commercial buildings are being freed-up, and with some imagination and design flair, are being returned to town centre houses.

Selwyn House, in The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge is a striking example of a building reborn for modern times.

The building was, for many years an architects' office, but previous occupants Mullins Dowse have vacated and now relocated to Quay Street.

Selwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVISSelwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVIS

Architect Arthur Mullins bought the property when he started his practice and he lived in the flat above, until he built his own home.

The Grade II* listed property, with views across Elmhurst Park to Sutton on the far bank of the Deben, has been returned to a family home again, offering living accomodation in the heart of town, just a few steps from coffee shops, boutiques and restaurants.

This property dates from the 18th Century and was altered in the 19th Century.

It has been further adapted and improved by the current owners.

Selwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVISSelwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVIS

The result is a traditional period home, now fully fit for present day living, and full of refinements not often found in similar properties.

The substantial front door is set within a portico, with a rope design decoration, and it opens into the hall with the original staircase to one side beside a shuttered window.

There is a cloakroom to one corner and a door to an elegant drawing room, which fronts onto the Thoroughfare, with shutters to the sash window and an ornamental fireplace.

Selwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVISSelwyn House, The Thoroughfare, Woodbridge Picture: NEIL DAVIS

At the centre of the ground floor is the kitchen/dining/family room with limestone tiled flooring and a striking Neptune kitchen, featuring a large island beside the impressive “floating” staircase, which has mahogany handrails.

It is open plan behind the dining area, which has a large lantern light above, and is a large family area which has three doors opening onto the garden. The snug/sitting room also has shuttered French doors to the terrace.

The first floor includes the principal bedroom suite, with French doors onto a sheltered balcony on the southern side of the house.

This bedroom, with a dressing area overlooking the Thoroughfare, has its own luxury en suite bath and shower room. The second bedroom, at the head of the original curved stairs, also has an en suite shower room.

There are three more bedrooms, one used as a gym, and an en suite shower room, and a bathroom. on the second floor. The fourth bedroom has a balcony giving delightful views over Elmhurst Park and across the river.

Outside there is a parking and turning area, leading to a former coachhouse which is now used as a garage and a workshop.

The walled garden, facing south and landscaped, is a special feature of the house,

This property is on sale with Fenn Wright and Jackson-Stops for £1.75m.

