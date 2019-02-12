What will Brexit mean for Suffolk companies?

Seminar taking part at Stowmarket Business Exhibition 2018. The 2019 event is approaching in March. Picture: PAPER HILLS PHOTOGRAPHY Paper Hills Photography

Brexit will be a hot topic of conversation at the second Mid Suffolk Business Exhibition, set for Stowmarket on March 27.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The seminar topics for the Stowmarket and District Chamber of Commerce business exhibition in March 2019 have been confirmed and the organisers are urging people to book their places as soon as possible because they were fully booked well before the event last year

Mid Suffolk Business Exhibition 2019 will be at The Mix, 127 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket from 9am to 1 pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Stands are fully booked and visitor registrations have been coming in rapidly.

The seminars are:

• Trading internationally from mid-Suffolk in a post-Brexit world.

10: 15 am until 11.15am

A practical non-political guide to the processes and paperwork involved in trading outside of the UK.

• Support and Funding for SMEs

11:45 am until 12:45 pm

Helpful hints, tips and guidance on how to access support and funding that is available for SMEs within Suffolk.

Both are being sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Other main sponsors are Andrew Bingham Funeral Directors (breakfast), Chicane Internet (lunch), both repeat sponsors, and Stowmarket Town Council (photography).

The first Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition was organised by Stowmarket and District Chamber of Commerce at The Mix, Stowmarket, with the intention of holding it in alternate years in the future.

However, even before the first exhibition was over, exhibitors were already asking to be able to book again for the next one.

MSBE website: https://msbe.biz/