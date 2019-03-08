Five times a week flights to `wonderful’ Copenhagen

Scandinavian Airways has launched a new, five times a week service from Stansted Airport to Copenhagen, increasing to a daily return service in July, 2019 Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT London Stansted Airport

A new five times a week service from Stansted to Copenhagen, Denmark, has been launched today by Scandinavian Airlines.

The service to the Danish capital will be operating five times a week initially, increasing to a daily return service from July 1, 2019.

This new route from Essex is in addition to an existing service from Heathrow to Copenhagen.

Copenhagen has recently been named the number one city to visit by Lonely Planet.

Mats Sigurdson, Stansted’s aviation director, said: “It’s great news SAS has returned to London Stansted with the launch of this new service to Copenhagen.

“The service will not only provide passengers from London and the east of England with even more choice to an exciting European destination, I’m also sure the route will prove to be really popular with business passengers from Copenhagen looking for great in-flight service plus quick and convenient access to the London-Stansted-Cambridge economic corridor.”

Niko Ek, general manager for SAS Europe, said: “We continue to see an increasing demand for flights to Copenhagen from the UK and are delighted to offer our customers the option to fly from both London Heathrow and London Stansted. For Danes, a choice of arrival airport into London will also offer increased convenience.”