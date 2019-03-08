Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk superyacht specialist growing by more than 300% each month

PUBLISHED: 09:37 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 08 April 2019

Dave Jeffreys of Shipyard Supply Co. Photo:SSCo.

Dave Jeffreys of Shipyard Supply Co. Photo:SSCo.

Archant

As dream starts go, it is hard to rival the success of Shipyard Supply Co.

Shipward Supply Co has enjoyed an incredible first six months. Photo: SSCo.Shipward Supply Co has enjoyed an incredible first six months. Photo: SSCo.

Since it was set up in August 2018 the superyacht deck equipment specialist has grown more by than 300% each month.

MORE: Superyachts, submarines and jet skis – the Suffolk company building toys for billionaires

The Holbrook firm supplies jet ski cranes, games and custom inflatables to the world’s rich and famous.

“In the first six months of trading, SSCo delivered over 50 custom items for superyachts”, said commercial manager Luke Porter.

“With yachts becoming more bespoke, we have seen a rising trend for tailored deck equipment that provides solutions to challenges onboard.”

Shipward Supply Co has enjoyed an incredible first six months. Photo: SSCo.Shipward Supply Co has enjoyed an incredible first six months. Photo: SSCo.

The firm recently recruited Dave Jeffreys, a new project assistant, to keep up with rising demand.

Mr Porter added: “We are responding to the growth by adding to our product portfolio and investing in the team.

“Dave joined us at the start of March and has already hit the ground running. He is motivated, organised and a strong communicator; he will be valuable asset to the company.”

In the coming year stand out projects for the firm include customised tender chocks, boarding gates and a heli-deck pole.

After working closely with the captain of a Lynx Yachts support vessel, SSCo supplied custom chocks for the yacht’s Nautique G23 wake boat.

SSco oversaw the design and production process then subsequently shipped the chocks and bespoke lifting points to the yacht for testing and final fit.

“Last year, SSCo was approached by a 136m superyacht to supply two, custom swinging boarding gates, branded and colour-matched to the mothership”, Mr Porter added.

“On the back of the successful delivery of the gates, the same yacht came back asking us to produce solutions to other problems they were facing.

“SSCo went on to supply bespoke deck ladder clamps and create a product for keeping guests a safe distance from the yacht’s heli deck.

“Working closely with the yacht on the design, SSCo produced a 1.1m stainless steel pole to fit into a deck socket. The crew can then tie a rope from the guardrail to the pole and across to the other guardrail, providing a barrier.”

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

Missing horse Basil de Mulo has been found after people searched on the ground and rallied round on social media Picture: ENDURANCE GB

Most Read

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

‘Social media at its best’ - missing horse Basil de Mulo is found

Missing horse Basil de Mulo has been found after people searched on the ground and rallied round on social media Picture: ENDURANCE GB

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

CCTV released in Colchester criminal damage appeal

Essex Police are searching for this man in relation to a string of criminal damages in Berechurch Road in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

WATCH: All aboard! Thrill-seekers get first taste of Pleasurewood Hills’ newest roller coaster

Thrill-seekers enjoyed their first taste of the new Pleasurewood Hills roller coaster, 'Egg-spress'. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Slice of multi-million pound fund to help region’s rough sleepers

East Suffolk Council has received a £200,000 government grant to help rough sleepers in the region. Picture: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

How Muslim community has grown in ‘peaceful’ Ipswich

Ipswich Quakers and other members of the community visited Ipswich Mosque after the terrorist killings in New Zealand Picture: IPSWICH MOSQUE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists