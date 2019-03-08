Suffolk superyacht specialist growing by more than 300% each month

As dream starts go, it is hard to rival the success of Shipyard Supply Co.

Since it was set up in August 2018 the superyacht deck equipment specialist has grown more by than 300% each month.

The Holbrook firm supplies jet ski cranes, games and custom inflatables to the world’s rich and famous.

“In the first six months of trading, SSCo delivered over 50 custom items for superyachts”, said commercial manager Luke Porter.

“With yachts becoming more bespoke, we have seen a rising trend for tailored deck equipment that provides solutions to challenges onboard.”

The firm recently recruited Dave Jeffreys, a new project assistant, to keep up with rising demand.

Mr Porter added: “We are responding to the growth by adding to our product portfolio and investing in the team.

“Dave joined us at the start of March and has already hit the ground running. He is motivated, organised and a strong communicator; he will be valuable asset to the company.”

In the coming year stand out projects for the firm include customised tender chocks, boarding gates and a heli-deck pole.

After working closely with the captain of a Lynx Yachts support vessel, SSCo supplied custom chocks for the yacht’s Nautique G23 wake boat.

SSco oversaw the design and production process then subsequently shipped the chocks and bespoke lifting points to the yacht for testing and final fit.

“Last year, SSCo was approached by a 136m superyacht to supply two, custom swinging boarding gates, branded and colour-matched to the mothership”, Mr Porter added.

“On the back of the successful delivery of the gates, the same yacht came back asking us to produce solutions to other problems they were facing.

“SSCo went on to supply bespoke deck ladder clamps and create a product for keeping guests a safe distance from the yacht’s heli deck.

“Working closely with the yacht on the design, SSCo produced a 1.1m stainless steel pole to fit into a deck socket. The crew can then tie a rope from the guardrail to the pole and across to the other guardrail, providing a barrier.”