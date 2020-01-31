Shoe Zone to close town centre store

A budget shoe retailer is to pull out of a west Suffolk town after reporting a slump in profits last year.

Shoe Zone will be closing its Newmarket store in six weeks' time, with employees quoting the "end of lease" for the reason behind the closure.

The store in the town's High Street - which is currently one of nine branches in Suffolk - looks set to officially close its doors on Sunday, March 15, according to signs in the shop window.

A spokesman for Shoe Zone, said: "The lease for this store ends in March and we are currently negotiating with the landlord.

"There are no immediate plans to open a large out of town store in the area but we are always looking for opportunities." .

The closure comes just a few months after the shock closure of shoe store tReds in Ipswich's Westgate Street, after the company collapsed into administration following a turbulent year.

However, German chain Deichmann will be opening in the town later this year.

