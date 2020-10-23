E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Do you Shop Local with independents? Fill in our survey

PUBLISHED: 16:35 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 23 October 2020

We want to know if you shop with local independents of with chain stores. Fill in our survey using the link below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We want to know if you shop with local independents of with chain stores. Fill in our survey using the link below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star want to know what independent shops could do to attract more customers.

Earlier this week we launched Shop Local – a campaign asking you to spend your hard-earned cash with local businesses and give Suffolk’s economy a boost in the run up to Christmas.

Shop Local is a use-it-or-lose-it plea to shoppers to consider independent traders and businesses this Christmas and beyond in a bid to bolster our beloved high streets and spark a wave of online spending with local retailers.

As part of this campaign we want to know about our readers shopping habits and what independents can do to make themselves more attractive to consumers.

So we are launching a short survey. It has just seven multiple choice questions and should only take a couple of minutes to fill in.

You can fill in the survey here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plea made not to push rule of six limits as coronavirus cases increase in Suffolk

Suffolk Public Health gave an update on the Covid-19 situation in the county. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Additional human remains found in Sudbury river found to belong to same person

Police taped off a footpath as a diving team searched the River Stour in Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drug dealer who lived ‘extravagant lifestyle’ jailed for five years

Kieran O'Sullivan - jailed for five years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Inquest into death of baby girl found at recycling centre adjourned for further police work

An officer stands next to the cordon after the body of a newborn baby was found onsite at Sackers in Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Burger King drive-thru to open next week

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft, which opens next week. Picture: Mick Howes