PUBLISHED: 10:35 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 07 September 2019

Morrisons in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE

A "slow scanning till" has been introduced at a Suffolk supermarket, to help shoppers who need extra time.

The The "slow scanning till" which has been launched at Morrisons in Hadleigh. Picture: SARAH WESTON

Morrisons in Hadleigh has just introduced the till and is getting a good response from customers and on social media.

A sign has been put up at the checkout saying: "Polite customer notice. Please bear in mind that this is a slow scanning till for those who need a little time. Thank you for your patience."

Duty manager Luke Lee said: "It's to help our older shoppers and others who might need more time. We have had positive feedback."

He added: "This is something that we have done locally, but we are going to bring it up with Morrisons as a suggestion for other areas."

Mum Sarah Weston, a member of the Hadleigh Noticeboard (Suffolk) group on Facebook, said: "A huge well done to Morrisons! There are lots and lots of people with all sorts of reasons, ranging from anxiety, autism, disabilities or just being of older age, that will appreciate having the choice for a slower pace checkout, with an understanding patient checkout person. Roll on all supermarkets following suit."

Sarah added: "I love that Morrisons have made this aisle so that people who don't want to, or can't, go at 100 miles an hour, will not have to worry. On a personal level, my daughter suffers from anxiety. Checkouts are always nerve-racking because they usually scan your shopping through so quickly and, if you have nervous shaky hands, it's hard to pack up quickly.

"A slower, more patient, checkout counter takes so much of the stress out of her doing her shopping."

Other members of the Facebook group also backed the idea, with one saying: "I used this till, and rather than feeling rushed and pressured, I felt relaxed. I think it's a lovely idea."

Another member added: "Well impressed, a shame a few other retail chains don't do it. Here's hoping. Positive steps."

Last year, Sainsbury's stores in some areas introduced "relaxed lanes" as a pilot scheme, with a view to rolling the idea out nationally.

At the time, the store chain said this was to help shoppers with dementia and other disabilities, as well as others who preferred to shop at a more relaxed pace.

