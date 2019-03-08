Do you know someone who deserves a good deed?

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is celebrating ten years with a special 10 Good Deeds promotion. Centre manager Abbie Panks, left, and staff at the shopping centre Picture: IAN BURT Ian Burt

The arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is celebrating its 10th birthday with good deeds.

The shopping centre team is offering to carry out 10 good deeds – one a month for the rest of the year, for deserving good causes or charities.

Nominations for the first good deed are open and customers can make nominations on the arc shopping centre website.

Abigail Panks, centre manager at arc shopping centre, said: “We want to celebrate the community who have helped make arc such as success in its first 10 years, so whether it’s an individual who always goes the extra mile, or a group, club or a charity who is making a real difference in your community we want to hear about it.

“we are looking for local schools, clubs, charities, community groups and of course individuals which would benefit from some support. It could be extra pairs of hands to paint a fence, or much-needed funds to repair something to benefit the community, or something as simple as planting a tree for the future.”

“The local judging panel, made up of key stakeholders in the town, will review all entries and we will carry out a good deed every month, until the end of the year.”

The arc shopping centre, which includes 37 shops and restaurants, plus accommodation and The Apex venue, opened the public on March 6, 2009.

The 10 Good Deeds promotion is the second of the arc’s 10th birthday activities, with more to come throughout the year, including Party in the P’arc.