Queues outside Sports Direct and Debenhams as non-essential shops reopen in Bury St Edmunds

Some people queued for about an hour to get into Sports Direct Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMI

A type of normality returned to Bury St Edmunds today as many non-essential shops reopened - but the shopping experience was very different to before.

Ambulance driver Nigel Salmons got a half-price shop at Sports Direct in the offer for NHS workers Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Ambulance driver Nigel Salmons got a half-price shop at Sports Direct in the offer for NHS workers Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

For shoppers coming back to the town centre after months away, key changes are the signs and floor markers reminding people to keep a distance of two metres and safety measures in stores like hand sanitizer and clear barriers between the cashier and shopper at the till.

During the coronavirus lockdown essential shops like food stores have been open, but today was the first day clothes retailers and others could trade from their premises.

The old part of the town appeared quiet - with many shops not open until at least 10am - until you reached Sports Direct, which had a queue the length of the Buttermarket as NHS workers turned out for the 50% reduction specifically for them.

Ambulance driver Nigel Salmons, from Bury, queued before opening at 9am and came away with a £169 shop for £84.

Emergency medical technician Abi Holden was in the queue for Sports Direct as she wanted to buy birthday presents for her sporty daughter at the 50% offer for NHS workers. She is pictured with her husband Matt Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Emergency medical technician Abi Holden was in the queue for Sports Direct as she wanted to buy birthday presents for her sporty daughter at the 50% offer for NHS workers. She is pictured with her husband Matt Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

He said: “They are quite strict about social distancing [in the store]. There are arrows on the floor.”

Emergency medical technician Abi Holden who was queuing with her husband Matt said it was their “first clothes shopping trip out”.

“It’s my daughter’s birthday in a couple of weeks and she’s quite sporty and likes football so we’ve come to get her a couple of birthday presents,” she said.

Those near the entrance waiting to go in had been queuing for about an hour.

Wow, the queue outside Sports Direct in #BuryStEdmunds is the length of the Butter Market. The offer for NHS workers has enticed people. pic.twitter.com/aePpqKoAGq — Mariam Ghaemi (@mariamghaemi) June 15, 2020

Shops opening today in Abbeygate Street included Javelin, Parsley Pot, Quest, Jigsaw and White Stuff and in the Buttermarket JD Sports was one of those ready for customers.

Independent shopping street St John’s Street had quite a range of retailers open today such as Hughes, Sunrise, Odyssey, The Handmade Shop & Gallery, Dance Crazy, Aubyn Davies and the Bury Sewing and Knitting shop.

Adrian Green, manager of the Pro Cook shop in St John’s Street, said: “We are fortunate. We have got a big space. We got it all prepped up at the weekend and we have regular cleaning rotas.”

The view up Abbeygate Street in Bury St Edmunds before some non-essential shops opened from 10am today Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI The view up Abbeygate Street in Bury St Edmunds before some non-essential shops opened from 10am today Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

He said Monday was usually quite quiet anyway, while traditionally Saturday is a good trading day.

He added: “Bury is quite a unique place. We are not an Ipswich, we are not a Cambridge, and we are very visitor orientated.”

At the modern Arc shopping centre, shoppers had been queuing outside Debenhams before opening at 10am and Clarks also had people waiting outside as families could finally purchase the correct size shoes for their growing children.

Debenhams store manager Chris Ward said shoppers had been looking at casual wear, women’s wear and lingerie, essentially products they haven’t been able to go out and buy while the shops have been shut.

St John's Street - an independent shopping street - had a range of shops open Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI St John's Street - an independent shopping street - had a range of shops open Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

“We are really excited to see people back,” he said.

Ellie Pimbley, marketing manager at the Arc, said: “People are being so respectful and we can’t thank them enough. They are following our guidance on the floor, they are sanitizing as they enter the shopping centre and they really are walking apart so we are very proud of all our shoppers today.”

For shoppers in need of a refreshment shop there were plenty of options for takeout coffee, from independent cafes like Wright’s and Really Rather Good to the likes of Starbucks and Cafe Nero.

Following confusion over whether charging had returned to Ram Meadow car park this morning, West Suffolk Council reassured people they would not be fined for not displaying a ticket in any of their car parks if a driver parked before the machines were switched on.

Abi Holden, an emergency medical technician, speaks to me about what she is hoping to get from Sports Direct in #BuryStEdmunds pic.twitter.com/TvVYWfSTlS — Mariam Ghaemi (@mariamghaemi) June 15, 2020

“We have been switching back on the machines today,” they said.