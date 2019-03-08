E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Repair work due to start on worn-out pier - thanks to EU windfall

PUBLISHED: 17:19 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 16 September 2019

Shotley Pier has scooped a renovation grant from the European Union Picture: STEVEN CHICKEN

Shotley Pier has scooped a renovation grant from the European Union Picture: STEVEN CHICKEN

Stephen Chicken

Renovation work on a Suffolk pier that has seen better days is set to start soon - thanks to a European Union (EU) grant.

Supporters of Shotley Pier say they are "delighted" after scooping £145k from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Added to a Coastal Revival Fund gained earlier this year, the investment means work can start on repairing the land bridge section of the pier from the pavement edge out into the river.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Town pub set to re-open - five months after shock closure

John Davitt, chairman of Shotley Heritage, said while the work is weather dependent, the section could be completed by spring 2020, meaning that part will be ready for members and the public to walk on.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, who is patron of the project, said he was "absolutely delighted" at the award.

"I am excited that this excellent community initiative will now be able to physically get under way and look forward to seeing it progress. As always, the team deserve praise for their continued energy and dedication," he said.

The society - a charitable community benefit society - continues to work on a new planning application for side platforms and several small buildings to accommodate a visitor centre and workshop.

Most Read

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They know what they are talking about’ - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Most Read

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They know what they are talking about’ - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Repair work due to start on worn-out pier – thanks to EU windfall

Shotley Pier has scooped a renovation grant from the European Union Picture: STEVEN CHICKEN

FA Vase draw sees Hadleigh, Woodbridge and Brantham hit the road

Hadleigh United celebrate going 3-1 up with a goal from Sam Sharp, against Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase. Hadleigh won 5-2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Two men ‘recovering’ after suffering serious injuries in motorbike crash

Two men were injured after a serious collision involving a Ducati Monster motorcycle and a white BMW car on Ribblesdale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Meet the opposition: The flat cap fitting, a former Canaries captain and some lofty ambitions

Sam Nombe celebrates after putting MK Dons ahead against rivals AFC Wimbledon. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists