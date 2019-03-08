Repair work due to start on worn-out pier - thanks to EU windfall

Shotley Pier has scooped a renovation grant from the European Union Picture: STEVEN CHICKEN Stephen Chicken

Renovation work on a Suffolk pier that has seen better days is set to start soon - thanks to a European Union (EU) grant.

Supporters of Shotley Pier say they are "delighted" after scooping £145k from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Added to a Coastal Revival Fund gained earlier this year, the investment means work can start on repairing the land bridge section of the pier from the pavement edge out into the river.

John Davitt, chairman of Shotley Heritage, said while the work is weather dependent, the section could be completed by spring 2020, meaning that part will be ready for members and the public to walk on.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, who is patron of the project, said he was "absolutely delighted" at the award.

"I am excited that this excellent community initiative will now be able to physically get under way and look forward to seeing it progress. As always, the team deserve praise for their continued energy and dedication," he said.

The society - a charitable community benefit society - continues to work on a new planning application for side platforms and several small buildings to accommodate a visitor centre and workshop.