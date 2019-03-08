Partly Cloudy

East Anglia Future 50

Dream Lodges offer year-round homes at former holiday park

PUBLISHED: 14:52 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 21 May 2019

Views from Shotley Country Park, the residential park near Ipswich. Picture: LISA JONES

Views from Shotley Country Park, the residential park near Ipswich. Picture: LISA JONES

Lisa Jones

A new residential park in Suffolk could be the ideal place for someone looking to downsize, cut their bills or seeking a low maintenance housing option.

Views from Shotley Country Park, the residential park near Ipswich. Picture: LISA JONESViews from Shotley Country Park, the residential park near Ipswich. Picture: LISA JONES

Dream Lodges' Shotley Residential Park at Shotley Gate was formerly a holiday home location, and this weekend it will be officially relaunched as an all-year-round base.

Park homes are more compact than traditional homes and have lower running costs, which is a large part of the appeal - plus the location of Shotely Gate is also likely to prove popular.

The six-acre site slopes down towards agricultural land and has views over the River Orwell.

Dream Lodges' sales manager Lisa Jones said: "This is a really lovely place to be, in the countryside yet only a short distance from everything that Ipswich has to offer.

Shotley Country Park has views across countryside, fields and towards the Port of Felixstowe,Shotley Country Park has views across countryside, fields and towards the Port of Felixstowe,

"There are lovely views over the countryside and the River Orwell and Stour Estuary and towards the Port of Felixstowe on the other side.

You may also want to watch:

"With its superb views it is a haven of peace and tranquillity."

The launch takes place this weekend, May 25 and 26, and several brand new homes are already in place and dressed, while concrete pads are in place ready for others to be installed.

Shotley Country Park, view from the window of one of the homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENTShotley Country Park, view from the window of one of the homes. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Mrs Jones said: "Park homes are supplied fully furnished and fitted, ready to move in or customers can order a bespoke home from the Omar Homes factory at Brandon in Suffolk if they want. They can visit the factory."

She explained that park homes are growing in popularity, with Shotley Gate being the newest addition to the Dream Lodge family, making 23 sites in all across the country.

"These are a real alternative for people who want to downsize and cut bills," she said. "These are new homes and so are low maintenance. They are also lock-up-and-leave for people when they want to go on holiday.

The Shotley site was previously occupied by holiday homes but now it will be all-year-round community. It is also designated for over 45s, so there will not be families with young children here.

For more details about the open weekend telephone 0800 150 3333 or see the website

