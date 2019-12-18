E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

More stores to stay shut on Boxing Day - Do you support 2-day break for staff?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 December 2019

Felixstowe Homebase will be staying closed on Boxing Day Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Felixstowe Homebase will be staying closed on Boxing Day Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Another top store chain has today announced it plans to stay shut on Boxing Day - as new research reveals strong support for the move in the East of England.

DIY and gardening retailer Homebase announced it would be keeping its doors closed on December 26 at all its stores, including its branches in Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Lowestoft, Colchester and Chelmsford.

Research carried out for the store chain found that 92% of UK consumers in the East of England support Boxing Day closures - while 100% of retail staff in the area questioned were in support.

This puts East Anglia in the top five regions nationally in support of stores staying shut.

Do you agree? Vote in our poll to have your say on this issue.

You may also want to watch:

Homebase is just the latest store to give Boxing Day sales a miss, following in the footsteps of Home Bargains. Discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl have also announced they won't be opening.

READ MORE - Aldi to shut its stores on Boxing Day

Damian McGloughlin, Homebase CEO, said: "The lead-up to Christmas is always one of the busiest times for retailers, with in-store and support teams all working hard together to deliver for customers as they get ready for Christmas.

"For the first time this year and as a huge thank you to our team, all Homebase stores will be closed until December 27, giving everyone an extremely well-deserved extra day's break - however they wish to spend it.

"It's great to see the whole country getting behind the move for retailers to give their teams this extra day off."

Nationally, 92% of shoppers supported closures. Those over 55 were the top supporters of shops staying shut, with 95% support, while those aged 16-24 were least likely to back the move, at 87%.

Following Aldi's announcement of its Boxing Day closures, Suffolk shoppers expressed their views on Facebook. Di Stagg said: "Let's hope all stores go with this. All those people in retail work so hard they deserve to spend time with their families too. We all do enough shopping before Christmas to feed an army anyway so I don't understand why people need to shop on Boxing Day."

And Maureen Beevis said: "Hopefully other shops will do the same. Shop staff like time off with their families too."

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More rain needed despite wet weather, say water companies

Heavy rain has caused flooding in places like Church Lane, Felixstowe - but water companies want more to fall to boost groundwater levels. Picture: ELIZABETH BROWN

Drivers risked making short journeys home while over the limit

Both men smelled of alcohol when pulled over by police Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Butchers open raw dog food factory after outgrowing their shop

From left, Natural Dog Food Direct's Will Saville and Craig Ewing with NatWest relationship manager Paul Hawkey Picture: NATWEST

More stores to stay shut on Boxing Day - Do you support 2-day break for staff?

Felixstowe Homebase will be staying closed on Boxing Day Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pop-up clothes shop opens in Aldeburgh for Christmas

Pop-up shop Kachina has opened in Aldeburgh. Picture: KACHINA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists