Poll

More stores to stay shut on Boxing Day - Do you support 2-day break for staff?

Felixstowe Homebase will be staying closed on Boxing Day Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Another top store chain has today announced it plans to stay shut on Boxing Day - as new research reveals strong support for the move in the East of England.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

DIY and gardening retailer Homebase announced it would be keeping its doors closed on December 26 at all its stores, including its branches in Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Lowestoft, Colchester and Chelmsford.

Research carried out for the store chain found that 92% of UK consumers in the East of England support Boxing Day closures - while 100% of retail staff in the area questioned were in support.

This puts East Anglia in the top five regions nationally in support of stores staying shut.

Do you agree? Vote in our poll to have your say on this issue.

You may also want to watch:

Homebase is just the latest store to give Boxing Day sales a miss, following in the footsteps of Home Bargains. Discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl have also announced they won't be opening.

READ MORE - Aldi to shut its stores on Boxing Day

Damian McGloughlin, Homebase CEO, said: "The lead-up to Christmas is always one of the busiest times for retailers, with in-store and support teams all working hard together to deliver for customers as they get ready for Christmas.

"For the first time this year and as a huge thank you to our team, all Homebase stores will be closed until December 27, giving everyone an extremely well-deserved extra day's break - however they wish to spend it.

"It's great to see the whole country getting behind the move for retailers to give their teams this extra day off."

Nationally, 92% of shoppers supported closures. Those over 55 were the top supporters of shops staying shut, with 95% support, while those aged 16-24 were least likely to back the move, at 87%.

Following Aldi's announcement of its Boxing Day closures, Suffolk shoppers expressed their views on Facebook. Di Stagg said: "Let's hope all stores go with this. All those people in retail work so hard they deserve to spend time with their families too. We all do enough shopping before Christmas to feed an army anyway so I don't understand why people need to shop on Boxing Day."

And Maureen Beevis said: "Hopefully other shops will do the same. Shop staff like time off with their families too."