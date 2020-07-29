‘Our staff are paramount’ – Pub to close for two weeks after positive Covid result

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19.

A popular pub near Sudbury is closing for two weeks after it was discovered that one of its customers who visited has coronavirus after a routine test.

The landlord of The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington has confirmed that the customer who tested positive for coronavirus wasn’t showing symptoms when they visited the pub on Friday evening.

Gavin Bridges said it was an “innocent mistake” and the customer is a keyworker who is routinely tested for the disease.

Government guidance states you should only self-isolate if you have symptoms of coronavirus, or you have tested positive for the disease.

The coronavirus test was “unknown” to the pub on Friday evening, but Mr Bridges reassured customers that the person had used social distancing “effectively” whilst on the premises.

All customers who visited the pub on Friday have since been made aware of the positive coronavirus result, and a statement has been shared on the pub’s Facebook page.

Mr Bridges said: “We are asking that all other patrons from Friday evening are mindful of any new symptoms relating to Covid-19 and should seek medical advice if this happens.

“In the future, if you are being tested for the virus or suspect you have the virus, please stay away until you either receive a negative result or until the time that your quarantine period has ended.”

The pub will not reopen its doors until Thusday, August 13 – a decision made by landlords Gavin Bridges and his partner Aaron Boreham – where all normal services will resume.

Mr Bridges said: “Our staff are paramount.

“Everyone’s wellbeing is what is most important right now.”