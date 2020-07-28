Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

Customers who visited the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington on Friday are being warned to be wary of any coronavirus-like symptoms after a fellow diner tested positive.

The customer had been tested prior to visiting the pub, near Sudbury, but was awaiting the result.

It subsequently came back positive. It is unsure whether the customer had symptoms or was tested as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, the pub said this was “unknown to them” on Friday evening, but reassured customers that the person had used social distancing “effectively” whilst on the premises.

They said: “We are asking that all other patrons from Friday evening are mindful of any new symptoms relating to Covid-19 and should seek medical advice if this happens.”

Gavin, who is an award-winning chef and joint landlord at the pub, said he is confident there is minimal risk to anyone who visited on Friday night.

He said: “We were told by the customer on Monday evening and have since contacted everyone who was here on Friday night, and posted on our Facebook page.

“Having everything open it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. I would have preferred it not to, but all we can do is be honest about it.”

The pub has remained shut since closing on Friday and Gavin explained: “It just so happens that we were closing the pub over the weekend due to a family loss.”

He has assured customers all possible measures are being taken to ensure they, and the pub team, are safe when they reopen on Thursday.

“We will err on the side of caution for the safety of our staff.”

He added: “In the future, if you are being tested for the virus or suspect you have the virus, please stay away until you either receive a negative result or until the time that your quarantine period has ended.”

The government guidance states if you are getting a coronavirus test because you have symptoms, you and anyone you live with must self-isolate until you get your result.

This also applies to anyone in your support bubble.

