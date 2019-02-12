Companies urged to back Suffolk’s new business talent with £4,800 bursary

Paddy Bishopp, who is involved in Shout About Suffolk Picture: WARREN PAGE Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738 / Shout About Suffolk

A new hub to nurture business talent launched by three Suffolk entrepreneurs is calling for companies to back it.

Paddy Bishopp, Toby Durrant and Richard Croft are urging businesses to play their part in ‘Shout About Suffolk’, a hub for fledgling founders and early-stage entrepreneurs by backing them to the tune of £4,800.

A total of 20 spaces are now available at the newly launched Shout About Suffolk Start-Up Lab, in Melton, with every vacant ‘hub seats’ set to be supported by local companies or individuals.

The hub, which was launched in January and is run as a social enterprise, has already seen a number of start-up enterprises join and and take advantage of its fully-mentored ‘Lab’ programme, which allows business owners to work in a creative and collaborate environment.

Individuals chosen for one of the paid-for bursary seats will receive a 12-month collaboration space in the new-build office, at no cost, as well as group mentoring, access to online learning, a full programme of networking, and the opportunity to progress toward the Lab and its next-stage investment pathway.

Companies providing the first wave of confirmed bursaries, include legal firm Birketts, accountancy practice Ensors, and M7 Real Estate.

David Scrivener, from Ensors, said: “As soon as we heard about the intentions of Shout About Suffolk and the delivery plans for the lab, we were keen to find out how we could support incredibly talented and entrepreneurial individuals from across the county.

“We’re delighted to be acting as a bursary provider for one of the spaces, and are pleased that our financial commitment will ensure another business founder will get to receive support and help in building a great company idea, right here in Suffolk.”

Co-founder Mr Bishopp said: “Critical to the success of our business concept, and in particular the social enterprise element of our delivery, is that we are able to provide support to those in the county who would actually struggle to raise the initial funding to be able to benefit from the ongoing collaboration and mentoring.

“By having some fabulous bursary providers on board, which therefore means we can overcome that hurdle for the entrepreneurs, while at the same time engaging those companies in energetic and inspirational mentoring and guidance.”

To enquire about one of the 20 available places in the Shout About Hub, or to sponsor a place, email sarah@shoutaboutsuffolk.co.uk or call the team on 01473 801 3424.

To stay informed about events and networking plans being developed by the Shout About Suffolk team, register for their newsletter at hello@shoutaboutsuffolk.co.uk.