'We are about entrepreneur first' - Inside Shout About Suffolk's business lab

Entrepeneurs at The Lab. L-R Robert Castellani (Cochina) , Olly Leggett (Nulla) , Emily Mummery (Niche Cocktails), Jim Fennnell (Salubriuos) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Navigating the treacherous waters of the business world can be a daunting task for anyone.

Paddy Bishopp, Co-Founder of Shout About Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Paddy Bishopp, Co-Founder of Shout About Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But it can be particularly tough for entrepreneurs setting off on their first venture, where mistakes and bad luck are seemingly par for the course.

Three people who know this better than most are Paddy Bishopp, Toby Durrant and Richard Croft.

With decades of business experience between them, the trio co-founded Shout About Suffolk to provide a steadying hand to help guide the next generation of entrepreneurs.

As part of their vision they launched The Lab - a specialist programme designed to 'incubate and accelerate' the business dreams of promising entrepreneurs.

Jim Fennell from Salubrious sauces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jim Fennell from Salubrious sauces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hand-picked by the SAS board members, the firms which make up The Lab, have been each been given a space to work at the enterprise's Riduna Park base and between a £30,000 and £50,000 investment.

And The Lab's Class Of 2019 is a truly eclectic offering.

Robert Castellani, owner of Cochina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Robert Castellani, owner of Cochina Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There is the teenage fashion designer behind Nulla clothing who is bringing tech into streetwear to help solve the problem of authenticity, the married couple making and designing surf-inspired clothing as Kachina and the 69-year-old crafting delicious drinks for Niche Cocktails.

Elsewhere Salubrious Sauce Co. is continuing to expand its quintessentially British selection of condiments.

Olly Leggett , owner of Nulla Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Olly Leggett , owner of Nulla Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

While the line-up is completed with app start-ups Tippl and Dangler, which are attempting to change the way people explore new cities and source their fishing equipment respectively.

As all these entrepreneurs share the same workspace they are able to bounce ideas off each other and grow together.

Paddy Bishopp with some of his entrepeneurs at The Lab. L-R Paddy Bishopp, Robert Castellani, Olly Leggett, Jim Fennell, Emily Mummery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Paddy Bishopp with some of his entrepeneurs at The Lab. L-R Paddy Bishopp, Robert Castellani, Olly Leggett, Jim Fennell, Emily Mummery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

And as always the expert advice from the board members is always on tap.

"We are about entrepreneur first", explained Mr Bishopp.

"The lab is where we invest in companies and the most important part of it is the mentoring,

"We don't run their business for them because it's their business, but we are there to be their critical friend and help advise."

He added: "We have all had success and failures in business and obviously the failures are important because that's where you really learn.

"We can take those lessons and make sure the entrepreneurs don't make the same mistakes."