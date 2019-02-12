Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Have you seen your first butterfly of the year yet?

PUBLISHED: 09:13 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 22 February 2019

Red admiral Picture: Liz Cutting

Red admiral Picture: Liz Cutting

Archant

The recent spate of fine weather has resulted in a flurry of early sightings of butterflies across Suffolk.

A brimstone butterfly on rosebay Picture: Julian DowdingA brimstone butterfly on rosebay Picture: Julian Dowding

Listings on the website of the Suffolk branch of the Butterfly Conservation charity show numerous sightings of brimstones, including at Thetford, Barnham and Knettishall Heath; peacocks at Worlington and Walberwsick Common and small tortoiseshell butterflies at Reydon and Adastral Park.

But the most commonly-sighted butterfly so far seems to be the red admiral, which has been spotted at a range of locations from Woodbridge and West Stow to Chelmondiston and Dunwich Heath. Four red admirals were also recorded in Suffolk during January.

Suffolk butterfly recorder Bill Stone, says the early appearance of red admirals in such abundance is an ‘interesting’ development, suggesting that the distinctive red and velvet-black insect is taking up residence in the county in greater numbers rather than migrating to Central Europe in the autumn, which is its typical behaviour.

A peacock butterfly Pic: Robert MckennaA peacock butterfly Pic: Robert Mckenna

READ MORE: Which butterfly species thrived or suffered in Suffolk during 2018 - a year of cold snaps and heatwaves?

Small tortoiseshell Picture: Julie KempSmall tortoiseshell Picture: Julie Kemp

He said: “The small tortoiseshell, peacock and brimstone are all species which hibernate, and with the mild conditions, some have come out looking for any nectar they can find, which will be limited. Males will also be looking for opportunities to mate.

“Typically, as soon as temperatures drop red admirals return to Europe but with so many being seen, so early in the year it would suggest they are staying here over winter - not properly hibernating but remaining dormant - and coming out when they feel the sun.”

Mr Stone said this change in behaviour has most likely been caused by climate change.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Stock photo of an ambulance. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you seen your first butterfly of the year yet?

Red admiral Picture: Liz Cutting

What time is the Mi Amigo Cambridge flypast today?

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker with 82-year-old Tony Foulds in Endcliffe Park Picture: IAN M SPOONER

What will Brexit mean for Suffolk companies?

Seminar taking part at Stowmarket Business Exhibition 2018. The 2019 event is approaching in March. Picture: PAPER HILLS PHOTOGRAPHY

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

University boss ‘shocked’ at anti-semitism row makes big announcement about Jewish society

University of Essex vice chancellor Anthony Forster said he was shocked to hear of an anti-semitism row breaking out Picture: University of Essex
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists