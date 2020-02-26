E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Farmers' market organisers angry as signs mysteriously removed

PUBLISHED: 21:00 26 February 2020

Justine Paul is concerned that signs for farmers' markets have been removed Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Justine Paul is concerned that signs for farmers' markets have been removed Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Suffolk Market Events

Angry farmers' market organisers are asking customers for help after signs advertising their events were mysteriously removed.

Justine Paul with signs similar to those which were taken down Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTSJustine Paul with signs similar to those which were taken down Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Justine Paul, founder of Suffolk Market Events, fears future events will be hit by the signs being taken down - with customers not realising they are on.

"We were due to hold Bury St Edmunds Farmers' Market on February 8, but it was cancelled because of the storm, and I went to take the signs down," Miss Paul said.

"I found that about 14 of them had been cut down and removed. All the ones that had gone were on the outskirts, away from CCTV cameras."

The following week, she discovered that six signs advertising the Lavenham Farmers' Market had also been taken down.

"I was quite shocked," Miss Paul said. "I don't know who has been doing it. We don't want this to keep happening with our events- it might mean people think the markets aren't on."

As well as meaning possible loss of customers, the theft of the signs will also mean they have to be replaced.

"Sudbury Farmers' Market is being held on Friday, and all our signs are out again.

"We are going to appeal to people to look out and let us know if they see any signs being taken."

The popular farmers' markets are also regularly held in Long Melford, Colchester and Ipswich, and feature a wide range of food and drink, all locally produced. Items on sale vary depending on the venue and the season, but include everything from game and beef to home-baked cakes, pies and bread, honey, jams and chutneys, fresh fruit and vegetables.

Local producers sell their own produce at the events, which also feature a selection of locally-produced crafts, as well as refreshments.

Sudbury's farmers' market will be held on Friday, February 28, from 9.30am to 2pm at St Peter's, Market Hill and admission is free.

The next Ipswich Farmers' Market is this weekend, on Sunday, March 1, from 10am to 2pm, with more events lined up over the month.

If you spot anyone removing a sign, or have any information which may help, call Justine Paul on 07704 627973 or email justine@suffolkmarketevents.co.uk

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

