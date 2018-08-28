Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

What happened to the Urbo dockless bikes in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 09:40 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 26 January 2019

Urbo tweeted in July last year the bikes would return to Ipswich in September - but have not been heard from since. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Urbo tweeted in July last year the bikes would return to Ipswich in September - but have not been heard from since. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A scheme that brought pay-to-ride bicycles to Ipswich’s waterfront has mysteriously disappeared.

Councillor Carole Jones tries one of the new Urbo bikes with Co-founder Tom McGovern. Picture: GREGG BROWNCouncillor Carole Jones tries one of the new Urbo bikes with Co-founder Tom McGovern. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Urbo bikes, which cost riders 50p for a 30 minute session, were introduced in Ipswich in March but have not been seen for some months.

In June the company posted on social media that it would be taking a ‘short break’ from providing the dockless bikes - but have not tweeted since.

The month before, the firm announced that it would no longer be providing bike services for the London boroughs of Enfield, Waltham Forest and Redbridge.

Urbo has been unavailable to comment.

A joint council statement said: “Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council have not heard from the company since they suspended the operation and we do not have any update on whether they plan to resume service in the town, despite trying to make contact recently.

“The operation was a commercial venture by Urbo and incurred no cost to Ipswich Borough Council or Suffolk County Council.”

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists