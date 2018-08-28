What happened to the Urbo dockless bikes in Ipswich?

Urbo tweeted in July last year the bikes would return to Ipswich in September - but have not been heard from since.

A scheme that brought pay-to-ride bicycles to Ipswich’s waterfront has mysteriously disappeared.

Councillor Carole Jones tries one of the new Urbo bikes with Co-founder Tom McGovern.

The Urbo bikes, which cost riders 50p for a 30 minute session, were introduced in Ipswich in March but have not been seen for some months.

In June the company posted on social media that it would be taking a ‘short break’ from providing the dockless bikes - but have not tweeted since.

The month before, the firm announced that it would no longer be providing bike services for the London boroughs of Enfield, Waltham Forest and Redbridge.

Urbo has been unavailable to comment.

A joint council statement said: “Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council have not heard from the company since they suspended the operation and we do not have any update on whether they plan to resume service in the town, despite trying to make contact recently.

“The operation was a commercial venture by Urbo and incurred no cost to Ipswich Borough Council or Suffolk County Council.”