Leaving the ‘techno-babble’ behind – Ipswich web development agency marks 10th birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:19 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 21 November 2018

The team at Ipswich-based web development company SimpleClick celebrates ten years. Picture: ROSS DEAN

The team at Ipswich-based web development company SimpleClick celebrates ten years. Picture: ROSS DEAN

Archant

Ipswich-based web development agency, SimpleClick, has moved three times as it has grown, and is celebrating its first ten years.

SimpeClick web development agencvy celebrates 10 years. MD Richard Jenner cuts the cake. Picture: ROSS DEANSimpeClick web development agencvy celebrates 10 years. MD Richard Jenner cuts the cake. Picture: ROSS DEAN

An Ipswich-based web development agency is celebrating its first 10 years of trading.

Launched by managing director Richard Jennis, SimpleClick has built a reputation for building strong working relationships with clients while delivering high quality, complex websites in a simple, jargon-free manner.

Mr Jennis said: “So much has changed over the last ten years – we’ve had the introduction of smartphones, the development of apps and the current shift towards making websites “mobile-ready”.

Looking ahead to the future, we’ll start to see the inclusion of automation and artificial intelligence as well as a few things that we can’t even begin to imagine.”

When we started the company, there were just two of us and it was always our mission to work closely alongside our clients to ensure that they understood exactly what we were doing, and how we were going to do it.

“We’ve always believed in leaving the ‘techno-babble’ at the door – and it’s an approach which has paid off.”

