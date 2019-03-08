Thunderstorms

Is this the future? Ipswich firm reveals eye-tracking tech

PUBLISHED: 17:02 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 12 June 2019

Digital agency SimpleClick, of Ipswich, is launching eye-tracking technology to help businesses improve their marketing by understanding what visitors are viewing on their website Picture: SIMPLECLICK

SimpleClick

It might sound like something from a sci-fi blockbuster but one Ipswich firm claims eye-tracking is the future.

Richard Jennis, managing director of digital agency SimpleClick which has launched new eye-tracking services for businesses to help imrpove their websites. Picture: SIMPLECLICKRichard Jennis, managing director of digital agency SimpleClick which has launched new eye-tracking services for businesses to help imrpove their websites. Picture: SIMPLECLICK

And digital agency SimpleClick believes the new tool can help businesses to uses their websites more effectively.

This innovative technology measures how long someone is looking at a website - and even for how long.

Vitally it can tell the site owners what is being seen and what is not.

It also provides insight into a person's conscious and subconscious interactions when visiting a website.

The eye-tracking research begins with focus groups of relevant customers, chosen by age or special interest, looking at individual websites and their reactions being measured, including where they look on the page.

Richard Jennis, managing director of SimpleClick, said: "Our eye-tracking services can provide brands with insight into how audiences are interacting with their websites, a new method of measuring the effectiveness of their online presence, and with an additional tool to carry out competitor research.

"It is a technological advancement that offers a wealth of benefits and opportunities to brands, and we have already experienced significant interest from businesses across the region."

A pilot scheme for the new technology has been set up for St Elizabeth Hospice, the Suffolk charity, which has turned to SimpleClick to provide more insight about the use its website by the public.

Rosemary Porter marketing and communications business manager of St Elizabeth Hospice said: "Having this technology at our disposal will be invaluable for the hospice. Through eye-tracking we want to verify how the website is driving donations, and hope that these findings will direct new ways of communicating with the community and will navigate improvements to our website."

When implemented at the early stages of website design the benefits of this type of technology typically increase, Mr Jennis said, providing brands with the knowledge required to make cost effective changes.

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Council forced to apologise to deafblind couple after ombudsman review

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Obituary: Rosie Hope − our 'Mrs Christmas', who has died at 80

Rosie and Michael on a trip to the Taj Mahal, in about 2000 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside Tub and Cone – Colchester's new dessert lounge

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
