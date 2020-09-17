A cut above the rest - Suffolk barber shop up for top national award

The team at Sir and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh - Alex, Janene, Tris and James Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Sir & Co of Aldeburgh has battled through the coronavirus crisis to be nominated for a top industry award.

The business in the High Street is a finalist in HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2020.

The salon is in the running to win the Male Grooming Salon – Barbershop of the Year award; the category recognises the top six UK salons that cater specifically for male clients.

Owner Janene Bush impressed a host of industry judges with her business growth and turnover figures, and how the salon’s unique selling points had been highlighted through impactful marketing.

Credit was also given in the nomination for examples of how the team had worked together to achieve amazing results, with praise given to the décor and service offering.

The barbers was one of the first to open as soon as coronavirus restrictions were lifted earlier in the year.

Staff opened up early to help give shopkeepers in Aldeburgh their first trims ahead of shops reopening before looking to create some of the longest socially distant queues in the town to take care of lockdown haircuts.

Janene said that despite the challenges coronavirus and lockdown had posed, she was pleased with what her business has achieved in the past year.

“It’s been a challenging year for my business, but it feels incredible to be recognised in these awards – proving that hard work and resilience pays off,” she said.

“To see my dream come to life and affect other people in such a positive way is so rewarding.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards said: “There’s no denying that it has been a tough few months for hair salons and barbershops but to be named as a finalist confirms just how exceptional Sir & Co is. Janene has crafted an amazing business concept, gathering a superb level of customer loyalty already.

“That truly is a mark of incredible entrepreneurial flair. We wish her the best of luck”

Sir & Co will have to wait until next year to find out if they have achieved the top spot.

An awards evening is scheduled to take place on Monday January 25 at the London Hilton hotel in Park Lane.

