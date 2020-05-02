Converted Water Tower with six bedrooms could be yours for £1m

The converted water tower is on the market for £1 million. Picture: DAVID BURR/MIKE FLETCHER CHEVRON PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

The Water Tower at Culford has gone on the market and could make a dream home for your family.

The property believed to date from 1890, but was converted into a home in 2010.

Now the tower is a six bedroom family home with five bathrooms – one of the bedrooms is in a separate annexe.

The quirky house is on the market with a guide price of £1 million.

It is located on the edge of the village of Culford, close to the private school.

Spread over three floors, the property is finished to a high standard while retaining original features from its previous life.

The brick tower was designed by architect William Young while the cast iron tank was made by H. Young & Co. Engineers of Pimlico, London, who also produced the sphinxes next to Cleopatra’s needle on the Victoria Embankment.

The property is on the market with David Burr Bury St Edmunds.

