PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 August 2019

Adnams Ghost Shop low alcohol, 0.5% abv, is now being exported around the world, including Australia and New Zealand, from Southwold. In Australia is is an alternative to a certain other amber nectar. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Adnams Ghost Shop low alcohol, 0.5% abv, is now being exported around the world, including Australia and New Zealand, from Southwold. In Australia is is an alternative to a certain other amber nectar. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Adnams' low alcohol Ghost Ship Citrus Pale Ale 0.5% has won a Gold award in the World Beer Awards 2019 just over a year after its launch.

Adnams head brewer Fergus Fitzgerald. Adnams has taken six honours in the World Beer Awards 2019. Picture: SARAH GROVESAdnams head brewer Fergus Fitzgerald. Adnams has taken six honours in the World Beer Awards 2019. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Southwold-based Adnams started brewing the low alcohol version of Ghost Ship in response to growing interest in low alcohol beers.

The installation in the brewery of a high tech de-alcoholisation plant enabled head brewer Fergus Fitzgerald to retain the flavour of Ghost Ship 4.5% by stripping out the alcohol at the end of the brewing process.

The production of Ghost Ship has doubled since its launch in June 2018 due to increased demand.

Also Jack Brand Earl Grey Lager was awarded top experimental beer in the UK.

The lager is brewed from Galaxy hops using Pilsner malt before being infused with tea pigs' Darjeeling Earl Grey blend.

Well established Adnams' beers such as Broadside and Triple Knot picked up best in the UK in their categories in the annual global competition, which selects the very best internationally recognised beer styles.

Both Barrels Oak Aged Broadside picked up Silver in Wood Aged Flavoured Category and Ghost Ship 4.5% Citrus Pale Ale won Bronze in Pale Beer Speciality.

Head brewer Fergus Fitzgerald said: "It is always great to see the quality of our beers recognised in these high profile awards. I am especially pleased for the brewing team who have worked so hard over the last few years while we've invested in and modernised the brewery in Southwold. It's great to see the well-established beers, like Broadside, pick up medals alongside the newer beers like Earl Grey lager. Getting a Gold for Ghost Ship 0.5% is particularly rewarding for the brewing team who have spent long hours developing the beer and fine tuning the process."

