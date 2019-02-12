Sunshine and Showers

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Airport business expo is in its sixth year

PUBLISHED: 10:11 08 March 2019

Paul Muscroft, General Manager at The Novotel London Stansted, Julie Budden, Chair of the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, Simon Jackson, Economic Development Officer at Uttlesford District Council and David Lewy, Head of Public Affairs and Partnerships at London Stansted Airport Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Paul Muscroft, General Manager at The Novotel London Stansted, Julie Budden, Chair of the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, Simon Jackson, Economic Development Officer at Uttlesford District Council and David Lewy, Head of Public Affairs and Partnerships at London Stansted Airport Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Archant

Check-in at Stansted, the annual business expo by the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce is making a return on Thursday June 20, 2019.

Visitors can attend the exhibition for free, which is set to take place this year at the Novotel Hotel London Stansted (sign up online at www.check-in-stansted.com).

It’s a great opportunity to meet a whole range of businesses from across the region and a day where businesses can showcase what they have to offer and network with an expected 500+ visitors on the day.

One exhibitor, the Manor of Groves Hotel, Golf and Health Club in High Wych, Sawbridgeworth has donated a prize of dinner, bed and breakfast for two at their venue where guests can also utilise the health club during their stay with free parking and Wi-Fi.

Julie Budden, organiser of the exhibition and chair of The Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce added:“Every year we look at ways to grow the exhibition and invite not only local businesses to take part, but those from across the region too. There’s so much business that happens on the day and the days after the event and lots of companies have hugely benefited from being an exhibitor at our expo.”

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

