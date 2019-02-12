Airport business expo is in its sixth year

Paul Muscroft, General Manager at The Novotel London Stansted, Julie Budden, Chair of the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, Simon Jackson, Economic Development Officer at Uttlesford District Council and David Lewy, Head of Public Affairs and Partnerships at London Stansted Airport Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Archant

Check-in at Stansted, the annual business expo by the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce is making a return on Thursday June 20, 2019.

Visitors can attend the exhibition for free, which is set to take place this year at the Novotel Hotel London Stansted (sign up online at www.check-in-stansted.com).

It’s a great opportunity to meet a whole range of businesses from across the region and a day where businesses can showcase what they have to offer and network with an expected 500+ visitors on the day.

One exhibitor, the Manor of Groves Hotel, Golf and Health Club in High Wych, Sawbridgeworth has donated a prize of dinner, bed and breakfast for two at their venue where guests can also utilise the health club during their stay with free parking and Wi-Fi.

Julie Budden, organiser of the exhibition and chair of The Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce added:“Every year we look at ways to grow the exhibition and invite not only local businesses to take part, but those from across the region too. There’s so much business that happens on the day and the days after the event and lots of companies have hugely benefited from being an exhibitor at our expo.”