Company awarded £5m contract to prepare for start on Sizewell C

Jim Crawford, project director for Sizewell C, said Atkins' experience will be invaluable in preparing the site for the new power station Picture: WARREN PAGE PAGEPIX LTD 07976 935738

Preparations for a start on the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station have moved a step forward - with the award of a £5million contract to pave the way for the project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although planning consent is still to be formally received for the £14billion twin reactor and stage 4 of the public consultation is currently taking place, EDF Energy is keen to start on site as soon as permissions are finalised.

To help this process, Atkins, member of SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a £5m contract for the Enabling Works Programme.

The Enabling Works are defined as all works necessary to prepare the main development site for the main civil works and marine works construction.

Overall objectives include:

● To determine the optimal layout and sequence of the construction of the site;

You may also want to watch:

● To work with contractors, provide handovers, and manage productivity and staff numbers required on site;

● Specify future site facilities and infrastructure required right up until commercial operation of the power station commences;

● Determine the most cost-effective construction techniques and innovative design solutions, and maximise replication from the construction of Hinkley Point C (HPC) nuclear power station.

The project will involve the use of 3D and 4D modelling tools to develop solutions, and will maximise the delivery experiences gained from Atkins' work at HPC to drive efficiencies.

The programme will also deliver the information required for the application for a Development Consent Order, a Nuclear Site License and any other required permits.

Andrew Smart, project delivery director at Atkins, said: "This contract allows us to build on our extensive experience within the nuclear new build sector, using technical innovation, key digital tools and integrated methods of working.

"Our commercial model on this project will focus on alliance working and collaboration, particularly thanks the support of our Global Design Centre in Bangalore, which enables our teams to work a collective 16 hours of the day on this time-critical project."

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, said: "Sizewell C is progressing well with Stage 4 consultation underway. The experience Atkins' has gained at Hinkley Point C will help ensure we have the site prepared and ready for the construction of the power station, if planning consent is granted."