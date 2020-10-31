Government ‘close’ to giving Sizewell C green light, reports say

The government is “close” to giving the £20billion Sizewell C nuclear power station the green light, the BBC has said.

Talks with French energy giant EDF, who are behind the plans, have intensified in recent weeks after the collapse of projects in Anglesey and Cumbria when Japanese firms Hitachi and Toshiba pulled out, according to the report.

It is said that the move has also been made ahead of the release of a detailed government white paper in late November which will attempt to set out the course of UK energy policy for decades to come.

The huge nuclear station is hoped by the government to provide low-carbon electricity to help reach the needs of the country.

A sister power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset is already under construction.

The deadline for locals to register as interested parties have now passed and the next stage for the project is a consultation process on a number of significant changes that were proposed by EDF on October 16.

The changes, which aim to cut the number of lorries on Suffolk’s roads and curb its impact on the environment, will be put under scrutiny from November 16.

The next stage in the process is the public examination, which is unlikely to start until 2021.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs in the region, with more than 1,400 people having registered their interest.

However, local groups have battled against the plans which they say will have a negative impact the region’s environment and road networks.