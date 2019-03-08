Popular spa forced to shut down after lease is suddenly cancelled

SK Clinic + Spa in Bury St Edmunds has been forced to close down. Photo Alex Kilbee. (c) Alex Kilbee Photography - www.alexkilbeephotography.co.uk

A Bury St Edmunds spa has been forced to close after its lease was cancelled with "immediate effect".

SK Clinic + Spa, in Northgate Street, informed customers of the situation yesterday (Tuesday, May 28) through a series of posts on its website and social media.

The firm's official Facebook page states the business is now permanently closed.

While a statement on its website said: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, our lease has been cancelled with immediate effect.

"It means we can no longer do business from our premises in Northgate Street, Bury.

"We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience caused."

The news prompted an outpouring of support from many of the spa's loyal customers - however others expressed anger and vented frustrations over unused vouchers and fears they could be left out of pocket.

The business thanked customers for their support and added: "We are making every effort to find a solution and we will respond to those affected via direct message as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."