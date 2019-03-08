‘We are proud of our Suffolk heritage’ - Plastics firm celebrates 50 years of success

Skar Precision, in Hadleigh, celebrates 50 years in buisness. Photo: Skar Precision. Archant

The Suffolk plastic moulding specialist behind the original Trivial Pursuit pieces has celebrated its golden anniversary.

Trivial Pursuit is the ultimate test of general knowledge - but could you name the Suffolk firm behind the board game’s original plastic pieces?

It is of course, Skar Precision Moulding - which this week is celebrating its golden anniversary.

Over the last 50 years the Hadleigh firm have made everything from medical equipment to toy aeroplane propellers.

Taking its name from the first letter of founders Sidney Kibble and Arthur Reeve, from humble beginnings the firm now employs 80 people at its 40,000sq base in Lady Lane Industrial Estate.

Managing director Karen Grant believes the secret to its longevity is its loyal and long-serving workforce.

Ms Grant, who joined Skar 23 years ago, said: “We are incredibly proud to reach 50 years in business.

“Our entire management team, which consists of four people, have played a part in the growth of Skar.

“We have all been here for more than 20 years, so we have all grown up in the business.

“And we couldn’t have done it without our loyal and committed staff and customers.”

She added: “We have always strived to provide high quality products at competitive prices and an excellent service. By doing this, we have been rewarded by having lots of repeat business.

“But we are also growing – we secured two new big contracts at the end of last year and we are always keen to invest back into the business.”

Based in Hadleigh since the business started in 1969, Ms Grant revealed there had never been any talk abandoning its Suffolk-roots.

“We have remained in Hadleigh, and Suffolk in general, because it has always been a great location for us”, she said.

“We are close to the port of Felixstowe and can service our customers via the major A14 and A12 routes.

“We are proud of our Suffolk heritage and the impact we have made in our local economy by employing so many people from the Hadleigh area during our 50 years.

“As with any business, we have endured tough times in our 50 years but our ethos has been to tackle everything head-on and move forward.

“We are all proud of the fact that we are leading a successful local company that gives local people a livelihood.”