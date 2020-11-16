Video

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Small and Medium Business winner

StrategiQ Marketing is the winner of the Small and Medium Buisness award Picture: StrategiQ Archant

StrategiQ Marketing has been announced as the winner of the Small and Medium Business award, sponsored by Beckett Investment Management Group, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

StrategiQ’s entry was thorough and well-represented with great clarity on the value it delivers for its clients. The digital marketing business has a good growth trajectory in spite of Covid-19.

New people are now being brought in after a restructure, and the team has developed a sound, holistic approach to getting the best for clients.

This was a very strong entry from a company which puts a lot of thought into what it does, and is a shining example of how an unswerving focus on a set of core values can enable a business to thrive.

Like all companies, Covid-19 has brought its own set of challenges and opportunities. StrategiQ’s well established employee engagement strategy has ensured that the team has remained energised and focused on their customers’ needs.

“To be named as the Small and Medium Business winner in Suffolk is a huge accolade for our business and, more importantly, the team that made it happen,” said Andy Smith, founder and CEO.

“While we are confident in our business model, it is still humbling to know that our efforts over the past seven years have been recognised by other businesses in the region, many of whom have inspired us throughout our own journey.

“This year has been incredibly challenging for lots of companies, but this really demonstrates that if you have a plan and the right culture, you can continue to build a great business.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

Beckett Investment Management Group offers financial wellbeing to private clients on an independent basis, and provides Employee Benefit consultancy to corporate clients. It has over £500m of funds under management.

It was recently voted the ‘Best Financial Firm in the East of England’ by prestigious publication New Model Adviser, and has been recognised as being one of Top Financial 100 Financial Firms in the UK by Financial Adviser, a Financial Times publication.

As chartered financial planners, its clients enjoy the highest standards in the industry.

THE FINALISTS

CARIBBEAN BLINDS UK

Brothers Stuart and Brad Dantzic have brought the family’s Sudbury-based blinds business successfully into the next generation through working together and supporting each other. They’ve powered through lockdown with their Holiday At Home campaign encouraging homeowners to look at the potential to make gardens into fun and/or usable spaces.

GREEN DUCK

IT support firm Green Duck is a company which is going places under the new leadership of chief executive Rod Jackson. It continues to diversify into new areas such as cyber security, and turnover is moving in a positive direction, with lots of ambition for the future direction of the business.

KNP

KNP is a great family-orientated, caring print business with a very good track record on staff retention. Managing director Dave Gibbons is an engaging owner who takes self-improvement seriously and he and his team strive to improve the business constantly through machinery upgrades and a solar panelled roof to power the operation.