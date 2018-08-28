Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

Small businesses are `the backbone of the economy’

PUBLISHED: 13:38 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:38 05 November 2018

The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

Small Business Saturday UK, the nationwide campaign to support and promote the UK’s 5.7 million small businesses, will be rolling into Bury St Edmunds tomorrow to shine a spotlight on the town’s top small businesses and to offer free mentoring.

Now in its sixth year, the Small Business Saturday campaign bus will travel over 3000 miles across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, visiting 30 locations over 25 days.

Up to 20 of Bury St Edmunds’s top small businesses can also apply to be a ‘Business On Board’, for a chance to exhibit to the public and be profiled across the campaign’s popular social media channels.

The bus stop will also feature a special ‘Blue Sofa’ interview series, where small businesses, entrepreneurs and leading local figures can share stories about their small business or their local area to a Facebook live audience.

The Small Business Saturday Bus Tour is an important part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday, taking place on 1 December 2018. It follows the recent launch of the UK’s Small Biz 100 – a daily celebration of 2018’s top small businesses from across the UK.

Michelle Ovens director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We are excited for the Small Business Saturday bus to be stopping by in Bury St Edmunds and championing small businesses throughout the local area and providing a listening ear and a chance for mentoring. It is a region that continues to grow and whose small businesses have a huge impact on their communities. The tour is not just open to businesses, it’s open to everyone – every individual who can take a moment to appreciate the far-reaching impact small businesses have on their community.’

Small Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst MP, said:

“With more than 1,000 starting up every day, the UK’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy.

“The Small Business Saturday bus tour showcases the vital contribution they make to our economy and communities up and down the country. I would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the tour and the day itself.”

The roadshow moves on to Colchester on Wednesday.

Local Guide