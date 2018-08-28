Promoting the best of local business

The Small Business Saturday bus, is in Colchester today Wednesday November 7, 2018 Picture: SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY Archant

Small Business Saturday UK, the nationwide campaign to support and promote the UK’s 5.7 million small businesses, is into Colchester High Street today to shine a spotlight on the town’s top small businesses and offer free mentoring sessions.

Now in its sixth year, the Small Business Saturday campaign bus will travel over 3000 miles across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, visiting 30 locations over 25 days

The bus will offer free mentoring sessions to small businesses, including mentors from Xero’s network of small business accountants, plus many more.

The bus stop will also feature a special ‘Blue Sofa’ interview series, where small businesses, entrepreneurs and leading local figures can share stories about their small business or their local area to a Facebook live audience.

The Small Business Saturday Bus Tour is an important part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday, taking place this year on December 1.

It follows the recent launch of the UK’s Small Biz 100 – a daily celebration of 2018’s top small businesses from across the UK.

The bus tour will also highlight the South East’s representatives from the ‘Small Biz 100’, including Essex based author Josie Dom, who runs storytelling workshops for primary school children.

Michelle Ovens director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We are excited for the Small Business Saturday bus to be stopping by in Colchester and championing small businesses throughout the local area and providing a listening ear and a chance for mentoring.

“The tour is not just open to businesses, it’s open to everyone – every individual who can take a moment to appreciate the far-reaching impact small businesses have on their community.’