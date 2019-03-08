Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

SnOasis could change the face of Suffolk, says former Olympian

PUBLISHED: 19:05 08 March 2019

The British 4-man bob team including Lenny Paul (centre) from Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The British 4-man bob team including Lenny Paul (centre) from Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A bobsleigher from Ipswich, who represented Great Britain at four Winter Olympic Games, has backed the latest plans to build an indoor snow park at Great Blakenham, saying it could give future Olympic-hopefuls a chance to develop their talents.

Corporal Lenny Paul from Ipswich, left, was also an athlete with the British athletics team. Picture: DAVID VINCENTCorporal Lenny Paul from Ipswich, left, was also an athlete with the British athletics team. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The controversial SnOasis development has been on and off the agenda for nearly 20 years but a report prepared ahead of Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee later this month notes that funding is now in place for the huge £300m project.

MORE: SnOasis ‘could be complete by 2023’

The most recent plans have received criticism from local politicians, most notably, local MP Dan Poulter, who said that the development was “dead an buried”.

However, Lenox Paul, who represented Britain at the 1988, 1992, 1994 and 1998 Winter Olympics, believes that the project could “change the face of Suffolk”.

He said: “Being an Olympian, I have always been envious of seeing other athletes in their home countries with facilities to train in.

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASISAn artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

“It’s not just that you don’t have to travel or that it is cheaper to train, it is that you have everything around you, your coaches, your friends and family and doctors if you are injured.

“We as a nation do not have anything close to this facility that is being proposed to be built, and to be built in Suffolk would, in my opinion, be a fantastic opportunity for the area, and would attract a new generation of economic business in Suffolk.”

If it gets the final go-ahead, the SnOasis site would incorporate an indoor skiing slope with bobsleigh runs and a speed skating rink as well as an entertainment dome offering a climbing wall, casino, nightclub and cinema. It would also house retail opportunities and a hotel.

Mr Paul continued: “I think that saying that there isn’t an economic future for the business is just a cop out. It’s the same as any business, there will be a five or 10-year plan to make sure it is successful.

An artist impression of SnOasis. The proposed village centre. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASISAn artist impression of SnOasis. The proposed village centre. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

“I’m not sure what people think the brand of Suffolk is, but I think this project could not only give a future to so many potentially talented children that live in Suffolk who don’t have a way to develop their abilities, and also could change the face of Suffolk.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man guilty of murder of Colchester coin collector

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

SnOasis could change the face of Suffolk, says former Olympian

The British 4-man bob team including Lenny Paul (centre) from Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Psychological disorders account for almost one third of police sickness

Suffolk police performed better against the national average for long term sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Toy gun seized after imitation weapon pointed at members of the public in Ipswich

Police are continuing to search Grimwade Street and Alexandra Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists