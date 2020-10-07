Software developer takes first of 60 new units at Suffolk innovation centre

The Snowing Data team, with CEO Asa Burrows fifth from left, which has become the first tenant of the EpiCentre in Haverhill Picture: REBECCA BACON Rebecca Bacon

Software developers expressed delight at taking the first unit at a new business centre in Haverhill.

Snowing Data – whose seven-strong workforce is set to double by the end of the year – will be moving into a 452sq ft unit at the new EpiCentre complex, which opens in November.

“With our new product for start-up businesses The Real Essentials and our Near Source solutions for software development, we needed a location that is great for our employees and able to accommodate our rapid growth. The EpiCentre gives us both with its innovation inspiring environment and excellent facilities,” said Snowing Data chief executive Asa Burrows.

The EpiCentre is run by Oxford Innovation, which operates 26 managed facilities around the UK.

Oxford Innovation commercial director Gareth Scargill said the site was “the perfect home” for software firm, which could change its space requirements as it grows and develops.

“We look forward to working with Asa and the team at Snowing Data and helping it through its business evolution in the coming years.”

On completion, The EpiCentre will have more than 60 office suites of differing sizes.

It will house a purpose-built shared laboratory furnished with a range of specialist equipment which includes a CO2 Incubator,autoclave, centrifuge, LN2 vessel, shaking incubator, chemical fume hood, glass washer and Phase 3 power outlets.

The EpiCentre is next to the Spirit of Enterprise roundabout on the A413 and includes 115 car parking spaces.