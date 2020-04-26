E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Absolute carnage’- social media storm over long queues at B&Q stores

PUBLISHED: 16:15 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 26 April 2020

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

DIY giant B&Q is coming in for criticism over the decision to reopen 155 of its stores during lockdown- after its Ipswich store was one of the first to open.

The company shut all its stores in late March, but opened just 14 branches, including its Ipswich branch at Euro Retail Park, in a trial last weekend.

It has now gradually opened up 155 stores nationally, including Colchester, Chelmsford, Clacton and Basildon in Essex, as well as the Ipswich store.

The store chain stressed that it has introduced a series of safeguards, including social distancing and accepting only contactless and card payments,

But there has been widespread criticism of the decision on social media, as photos have emerged of long queues in some areas of the country.

One Twitter user described the situation as “absolute carnage”, while another, GP Dr Alex Gates, commented: “I’m sorry but this is bonkers. B&Q is not essential. We might all want to enjoy our gardens and do DIY while stuck at home but this is a slippery slope - tough. we are meant to still be in lockdown. This is an insult to everyone trying hard to contain Covid-19 & save lives.”

However, B&Q said on its official blog: “Similar to shopping at supermarkets, we’ve introduced social distancing controls at our re-opened stores. We’re strictly limiting the number of customers in store at any one time, and so you may find you need to queue if you visit the store.

“To help remind everyone to respect each other’s personal space, we have two metre floor markers throughout the store and also perspex screens at our checkouts.

“At these re-opened stores, customers can purchase products that are available for takeaway in store on the day. However, services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, timber cutting and key cutting are not available for the time being. We are accepting card, gift card and contactless payments only.”

