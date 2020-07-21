E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Software developer helps his local to get back in business post-lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:46 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 21 July 2020

The OpenInn app in action at The Bull in Bacton with from left, Peter Reeves, Duncan McRae and Rory McRae Picture: JANE BROMLEY

The OpenInn app in action at The Bull in Bacton with from left, Peter Reeves, Duncan McRae and Rory McRae Picture: JANE BROMLEY

Jane Bromley

A pub patron has stepped in to help his local start pulling the pints again.

Bacton resident Peter Reeves offered to build a customer ordering app for The Bull for free.

With just a week to go before the pub was allowed to welcome back customers, he used his skills as a software developer to set up a web app to allow patrons to order from their table and give the pub the information it needed to help with NHS Test and Trace.

MORE - Pubs group braced for ‘a year like no other’ as takings nosedive

He launched www.openinn.co.uk which works like an app – allowing customers to place an order from a full list of the food and drink on offer in The Bull – without having to install anything on their mobile phones.

Peter said he had “really enjoyed” using his skills to help keep people safe and support a business which is an important part of the community in which he lives.

“From nothing to a working solution in a week was hard work, but fun too,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“I am still adapting the web app as I learn what works best for customers and the pub and I am introducing more features beyond just those required to meet government guidance.

“OpenInn will hopefully offer customers a way to feel confident in social distancing rules for pubs and encourage them to return to support local businesses.”

Peter said he would like to offer OpenInn to more pubs to help them encourage business through their doors and help them survive the coronavirus crisis.

The Bull owners, father-and-son team Duncan and Rory McRae, expressed their delight with the new web app.

“It’s been wonderful to welcome back the local community and I’m extremely grateful to Peter for helping this happen safely,” said Rory.

“We have been offering a limited takeaway menu during lockdown, but it has been very hard on the business. So being able to open again fully, using the whole building, pub garden and offering our complete menu is critical to our survival.

“The web app means that we can encourage our customers to stay at their tables and observe social distancing rules, while we play our part in safely helping a bit of normal life return.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman woke up to find would-be burglar in her bedroom

The attempted burglary happened in The Vineway in Harwich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why is this magical village one of the most photographed on Instagram?

Lavenham was number 15 in a Top 20 chart polled for most popular places in Britain clocking up 44,540 hits on the social media site. Picture: NICK FOWLER/INSTAGRAM

Community pay respects after woman dies in Long Melford crash

Reverend Matthew Lawson, rector at Long Melford Holy Trinity Church, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those involved in the fatal collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Software developer helps his local to get back in business post-lockdown

The OpenInn app in action at The Bull in Bacton with from left, Peter Reeves, Duncan McRae and Rory McRae Picture: JANE BROMLEY

New restaurant could replace M&Co store in high street

Planning permission has been granted to change the North Street retail unit’s use from a shop to a restaurant or cafe. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man accused of stalking in first jury trial at Ipswich Crown Court since March

Darren Summers appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in the first trial since March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for former Bowers Motorcycles building

A planning application has been submitted for the former Bowers Motorcycles building in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS