Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 April 2020

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A repeat attempt to open a restaurant and bar in the centre of a Suffolk seaside town has been refused by planners.

East Suffolk Council have blocked an application by Gerard Amiel to convert a vacant store in Pinkneys Lane, Southwold due to concerns over noise.

The move comes just five months after a similar application by the landlord was withdrawn.

Mr Amiel had submitted a planning application to change the use of the property into a restaurant and bar offering takeaway services in September last year, though the bid was withdrawn in November.

The store used to house travel agents Heritage Hideaways before the branch closed last June, and prior to that was a bookstore and childrens’ clothing shop.

The fresh bid to convert the store was submitted back in January.

Southwold Town Council were opposed to the plans, saying there is “no shortage” of drinking and eating establishments in the town and raised concerns about opening a new restaurant in the primarily residential Pinkneys Lane.

Lesley Beevor, clerk to the town council, said: “The only difference between the two applications appears to be that this one does not include a takeaway facility.

“Pinkneys Lane is a short, single lane, one-way street without pavements, which is used as a pedestrian thoroughfare.

“The town council is concerned about the impact of delivery vehicles for the proposed restaurant, which will have to stop for unloading, blocking the street and contributing to traffic congestion.”

The second application also prompted a backlash amongst residents, with noise concerns a consistent factor.

Though Mr Amiel said the restaurant would create five jobs, East Suffolk have now blocked the plans.

Philip Ridley, head of planning, said: “Notwithstanding the site’s location within a prime shopping frontage, the site is situated within a predominantly residential area and is positioned within very close proximity to existing residential properties to the sides and rear.

“The proposed use and its operation into the evening would result in a serious loss of amenity to nearby residents by reason of noise and disturbance, undue smells and a loss of privacy.”

