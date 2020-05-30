E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SpaceX rocket launch successful - could you see it in Suffolk’s skies?

PUBLISHED: 20:42 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 30 May 2020

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are onboard the rocket heading for the International Space Station Picture: NASA/KIM SHIFLETT/PA WIRE

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are onboard the rocket heading for the International Space Station Picture: NASA/KIM SHIFLETT/PA WIRE

For copyright and restrictions, refer to http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida this evening - and clear skies mean you will be able to see it from Suffolk.

Although it was too light to see it following its launch at 8.22pm UK time, it is thought it will be visible for about three minutes shortly after 10pm.

It will fly from west to east and look like a bright star.

The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible shortly beforehand.

You may also want to watch:

Before the launch, British astronaut Tim Peake tweeted: “You can see the ISS pass over the UK tonight, 10.10pm. Look west, low on the horizon and it will cross to the south-east, passing beneath the moon. If Space X launches, it will follow about five minutes later. The sky will be too light to see Space X on its first pass after launch.”

Prior to launch, its chances of going ahead were described as touch and go because of bad weather. Previously, the launch had been cancelled on Wednesday because of the risk of lightning in the area.

The SpaceX rocket is carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the ISS.

It was the first manned launch on American soil in nine years.

■ If you get any pictures of the SpaceX rocket in skies above Suffolk, send them us here. newsroom@archant.co.uk

