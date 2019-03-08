Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Essex-Suffolk partnership aims to tackle battery car drivers' 'range anxiety'

PUBLISHED: 16:24 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 20 May 2019

Justin Ott, chief executive of Newmarket-based Spark EV Technology, which is working with the University of Essex to overcome people's anxieties about electric vehicles Picture: SPARK

Justin Ott, chief executive of Newmarket-based Spark EV Technology, which is working with the University of Essex to overcome people's anxieties about electric vehicles Picture: SPARK

Spark EV Technology

A Suffolk firm has joined forces with the University of Essex to try to overcome people's fears about driving electric vehicles (EVs).

Spark Technology has joined forces with the University of Essex to help accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption Picture: SPARK TECHNOLOGYSpark Technology has joined forces with the University of Essex to help accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption Picture: SPARK TECHNOLOGY

Range anxiety - where drivers worry about running of charge mid-journey - is one factor dogging attempts to drive up EV numbers. But Newmarket-based Spark EV Technology is working with academics at the university to try to overcome concerns, including lack confidence that in-car systems are accurate which prevent them from adopting the technology through a new Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP).

Spark uses Artificial Intelligence-based (AI) technology to make personalised journey predictions and its AI algorithms learn with every journey, continually improving the accuracy of personalised predictions.

The partnership, which is funded by Innovate UK, aims to further develop the technology with the help of leading experts from the university, increasing driver trust that they will be able to get to their destination without needing to recharge. A KTP associate will be based at Spark EV full-time and will work closely with Essex's academic team to manage the project.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Walker, head of business engagement at the university, said the project had "huge potential" to have a positive impact on the environment by encouraging mass adoption of EVs.

Dr Michael Fairbank, from the university's School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering, who is academic supervisor on the KTP project, said they were "excited" by the opportunity to advance the product and help the UK increase its uptake of electric vehicles.

To use the technology, drivers enter their proposed journey into their Spark-equipped SatNav or smartphone app, and receive personalised advice on whether they can complete the trip, based on live data, driving style, types of routes, previous trips and charge point locations.

Justin Ott, chief executive at Spark EV, said the 18 month KTP project was "a perfect opportunity" for Spark to further develop its technology. "To develop this expertise Spark requires a collaborative venture with suitably qualified experts to add to its engineering team," he said. The partnership would help them to improve the product in an affordable way, he added.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Ipswich in 60 launch brings capital within an hour of Suffolk

The first Ipswich in 60 train on its return trip from London. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after crash

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

Huge rise in teens in unregulated accommodation sparks concern about threat from criminal gangs

Labour's Jack Abbott said the figures were seriously concerning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

That’s what gets results: Banarama meets two Newmarket horseracing champions

Bananarama's Sara Dallin meets Jack the Giant atThe National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists