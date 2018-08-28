Developing solutions for electric vehicles

Justin Ott, CEO of Newmarket-based Spark EV Technology, which has been selected for an accelerorator programe in Canada. Picture: SPARK Spark EV Technology

Newmarket-based Spark, which produces software for electric vehicles, has won a place on a development programme - in Canada.

Demonstrating the global potential of its intelligent range prediction technology, Spark EV Technology has won a place on the Cities Stream of the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) programme, based in Toronto, Canada.

By providing access to a worldwide network of mentors, experts and investors, including sponsors such as General Motors and Honda, CDL will provide an opportunity for Spark to accelerate development of its AI-based electric vehicle (EV) journey prediction software and help it roll out the technology in global markets.

The Creative Destruction Lab is a seed-stage programme for massively scalable, science-based companies, in a range of fields relevant to urban innovation and ‘smart city’ technologies.

“The Creative Destruction Lab is one of the toughest accelerator programmes to win a place on in the world,” said Justin Ott, CEO, Spark EV Technology. “That’s because of the enormous value its ecosystem of mentors, entrepreneurs and startups brings to a business. Increasing the adoption of electric vehicles is a global requirement – and by joining the Cities Stream we can develop our solution and successfully address the growing global need for our technology.”

Spark’s AI-based journey prediction software uses machine learning to help EVs and hybrids go further between charges using live data from the vehicle, driver and atmospherics, while its unique machine learning algorithm constantly learns and improves predictions after each journey. By delivering more accurate, personalised range predictions to drivers, it increases confidence that they’ll get to their destination and therefore accelerates moves to electric vehicles by both businesses and consumers.