Developing solutions for electric vehicles

PUBLISHED: 15:27 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 15 November 2018

Justin Ott, CEO of Newmarket-based Spark EV Technology, which has been selected for an accelerorator programe in Canada. Picture: SPARK

Justin Ott, CEO of Newmarket-based Spark EV Technology, which has been selected for an accelerorator programe in Canada. Picture: SPARK

Spark EV Technology

Newmarket-based Spark, which produces software for electric vehicles, has won a place on a development programme - in Canada.

Demonstrating the global potential of its intelligent range prediction technology, Spark EV Technology has won a place on the Cities Stream of the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) programme, based in Toronto, Canada.

By providing access to a worldwide network of mentors, experts and investors, including sponsors such as General Motors and Honda, CDL will provide an opportunity for Spark to accelerate development of its AI-based electric vehicle (EV) journey prediction software and help it roll out the technology in global markets.

The Creative Destruction Lab is a seed-stage programme for massively scalable, science-based companies, in a range of fields relevant to urban innovation and ‘smart city’ technologies.

“The Creative Destruction Lab is one of the toughest accelerator programmes to win a place on in the world,” said Justin Ott, CEO, Spark EV Technology. “That’s because of the enormous value its ecosystem of mentors, entrepreneurs and startups brings to a business. Increasing the adoption of electric vehicles is a global requirement – and by joining the Cities Stream we can develop our solution and successfully address the growing global need for our technology.”

Spark’s AI-based journey prediction software uses machine learning to help EVs and hybrids go further between charges using live data from the vehicle, driver and atmospherics, while its unique machine learning algorithm constantly learns and improves predictions after each journey. By delivering more accurate, personalised range predictions to drivers, it increases confidence that they’ll get to their destination and therefore accelerates moves to electric vehicles by both businesses and consumers.

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Leaked report warns huge substation could ‘overwhelm’ Suffolk beauty spot

11:44 Andrew Hirst
A bird of prey at the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB, which is proposed as a possible substation site Picture: PAUL SAWYER

A 30-acre substation would be “extremely challenging” to develop in a Suffolk beauty spot without harming the protected landscape, a leaked report said.

Marketing company is growing

3 minutes ago David Vincent
Curzon Marketing, of Woodbridge, is on the move to larger offices Steve Curzon, Jane Curzon, Ellie Collins, Alexander Baxter and Jade Costa. Picture: CURZON MARKETING.

Woodbridge marketing firm, Curzon Marketing, has just moved to larger offices to allow for further expansion and business development.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

46 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

