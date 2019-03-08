Greene King’s special edition beer to mark end of First World War raises nearly £33k

The Flanders Fields ale has raised nearly £33,000 for the Royal British Legion Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

A special edition beer brewed to mark the centennial anniversary of the end of the First World War has raised nearly £33,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crew of HMS Argyll enjoying a Greene King IPA on their return from deployment Picture: ROYAL BRITISH LEGION Crew of HMS Argyll enjoying a Greene King IPA on their return from deployment Picture: ROYAL BRITISH LEGION

The beer, Flanders Fields, was made by Bury St Edmunds brewers Greene King, and was the official beer of the Royal British Legion’s campaign marking the end of the conflict.

It was brewed in collaboration with former servicemen and women and 20p from every pint was donated to the charity to raise a grand total of £32,961.

In celebration, Greene King gifted free beer to the servicemen and women on board Royal Navy ship HMS Argyll, who returned last week after a nine-month deployment to the Gulf and the Far East.

On their return journey to Plymouth they responded to a rescue signal from the Grande America cargo ship, which was on fire. The Argyll’s crew saved the lives of 27 sailors before sailing home to their families.

Sales of Flanders Fields has raised nearly �33,000 for the Royal British Legion Picture: GREENE KING Sales of Flanders Fields has raised nearly �33,000 for the Royal British Legion Picture: GREENE KING

Matt Starbuck, managing director, Greene King brewing and brands, said: “We are proud of our servicemen and women, both former and current, who serve our country.

“Thank you to our many customers who enjoyed a pint of Flanders Fields, knowing by doing so they were supporting our military personnel through the important work of The Royal British Legion.

“We wish all those aboard the HMS Argyll a safe homecoming and raise a glass in thank you to them.”

Claire Rowcliffe, director of fundraising at the Royal British Legion, said: “We are very grateful to Greene King and to their customers for their generosity in commemorating the First World War generation. “This special edition beer will raise much needed funds for today’s armed forces community, ensuring their service is never forgotten.”